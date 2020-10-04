Khalil Herbert runs all over Duke with 358 all-purpose yards in Hokies’ win

Khalil Herbert runs sets Hokies record for all-purpose yards vs. Duke originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Hokies were down 21 players against Duke on Saturday, but that didn’t stop them from rolling to a 38-31 victory behind running back Khalil Herbert.

Playing in his second game since transferring from Kansas as a redshirt senior, Herbert set a new program record with 358 all-purpose yards as he rushed for 208 on the ground with two touchdowns and added another 150 as a kick returner.

Herbert sealed the game for Virginia Tech on a 60-yard touchdown run with two and a half minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Listed at 5-foot-9, 205 pounds, Herbert has gotten off to a hot start with his new team. Including his season-opening performance against NC State, the former Jayhawk has rushed for 312 yards and three touchdowns while contributing as both a receiver and returner.

He may only be playing one season for the Hokies, but Herbert is already well on his way to making a name for himself in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech moved to 2-0 on the season with the win.