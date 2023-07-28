Khalil Herbert expects to be the Bears starting running back

Ever since Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert came into the league, he’s had to play second fiddle. During his rookie season, he played behind both David Montgomery and Damien Williams. Last year, he remained behind Montgomery, all while averaging the most yards per carry of any Bears running back the last two seasons (4.2 in 2021 and 5.7 in 2022).

This year, Herbert is getting a fair shot at being the starter but faces competition in veteran D’Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson. Despite the new faces, however, the third-year running back is fully prepared to become the team’s RB1.

Following Thursday’s hot and humid training camp practice at Halas Hall, Herbert met with the media and laid out his expectations as best he could. Asked by CHGO’s Mark Carman if he expects to be the No. 1 guy at the position, Herbert was clear in his answer. “I mean…Yeah, that’s my expectation,” he said with an emphasis. “We’ve got a great room of guys and everyone expects to be the No. 1 guy. We compete every day, everybody’s pushing each other to be better.”

Herbert praised his teammates but reiterated he has his eye on the prize. “That’s like coming to work and expecting to lose. You don’t ever come expecting to lose. In everything I do, I expect to compete, I expect to win.”

Khalil Herbert expects to be the Bears #1 running back – "If I didn't come here thinking that than that would be like playing to lose." — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) July 27, 2023

The former Virginia Tech standout has just 1,164 career rushing yards and six touchdowns, but has shown an innate ability to locate and hit the hole on the offensive line with ease when given the chance. Herbert’s 5.7 yards per carry in 2022 led all running backs with a minimum of 100 carries. But people aren’t worried about Herbert’s running. It’s his pass blocking that will likely decide where he fits in on the depth chart but he’s taking steps to get better.

Herbert’s blocking has been a liability, both on offense and special teams. The veteran spent this offseason working on new techniques, primarily thanks to boxing. He said it’s too soon to see how that training will pay off until the pads come on but if he’s improved, it will go a long way in deciding Herbert’s role on the field. Regardless, his expectations are high this season and he feels ready to become first chair, if you will.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire