Khalil Herbert continues to excite while Virginia Tech Hokies disappoint

Virginia Tech fell to North Carolina in a college football track meet with a 56-45 final score. That’s the score, not the story.

Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert is special! THAT is the story!

Look at his statistics for this season, and more importantly, look at what he did against ACC rival North Carolina.

Herbert danced through the Tar Heels defense for 138 yards and two touchdowns on just 18 carries. His biggest highlight came on a 52-yard dash on a 3rd and 8 from his own 48-yard line in the third quarter to close the 42-24 lead North Carolina built.

TOUCHDOWN VIRGINIA TECH🏈



This game is not over yet!! Khalil Herbert goes 51 yards to the house! 42-31#VirginiaTech #NorthCarolina pic.twitter.com/0axOjXfsLR — Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) October 10, 2020

True, football is a team sport. However, some players grab your attention regardless of the game's outcome.

Coming into today’s matchup, Herbert's 357 all-purpose yards marked a new program record for the Hokies, and he became the first Tech player to ever post 100+ rushing yards and 100+ kick return yards in the same contest.

He also leads FBS in all-purpose yards per game (276.5) and rushing (156.0 ypg).

This past Monday, Herbert’s output this season earned him ACC RB and Specialist of the week.

A Graduate-school senior transfer from Kansas, Herbert is spending his remaining NCAA eligibility blazing through a spectacular season that could and should have him climbing NFL scouting charts.

Although the Hokies fall to 2-1 on the season, they have a lot to look forward to if they can continue to feed Herbert and stay on pace with the level of productivity.

The Hokies will most definitely need Herbert to help them chalk up a win against Boston College next Saturday night.