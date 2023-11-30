Khalif Battle, Trevon Brazile power Arkansas basketball past No. 7 Duke

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In a performance that lived up to the anticipation, Arkansas basketball now has its launchpad moment after a difficult start to the season.

In front of a raucous Bud Walton Arena crowd, the Razorbacks (5-3) blitzed No. 7 Duke and held on late Wednesday night for a 80-75 victory that ended a two-game losing streak. The Blue Devils (5-2) never led in the second half.

Khalif Battle scored a game-high 21 points and the Hogs shot 60.9% in the second half to run away with the victory. Arkansas earned its signature non-conference victory without leading scorer Tramon Mark, who missed his first game after suffering a back injury in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Here are four observations from the Arkansas win.

Ball movement finally makes an appearance

The Arkansas offense was stagnant in all three games in The Bahamas.

After having just 13 combined assists in the past two losses, the Razorbacks racked up 17 on Wednesday. Battle was the biggest beneficiary, blending his electric one-on-one capabilities with spot-up shooting off good offense. El Ellis had six assists and Battle had five.

Duke went zone midway through the first half, and it felt like Arkansas could get an open 3-pointer whenever it wanted. The shooting percentage wasn't spectacular in the first half, but this was a step in the right direction for the Hogs' offense.

Trevon Brazile rises to the occasion

Arkansas needs its top NBA Draft prospect to start playing like an elite college basketball player. Brazile scored zero points in Friday's loss to North Carolina. Entering Wednesday, he hadn't scored more than 14 points in a game this season, and that total required double overtime versus Stanford.

Brazile was a force against the Blue Devils, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He was a zone-beater, draining four three-pointers – a triple with 2:16 remaining gave Arkansas a 73-61 lead and iced the game.

There's still an even higher ceiling Brazile can reach, but this was the type of night he envisioned rehabbing from last year's torn ACL.

An El Ellis revival

Ellis looked like a key cog in the Arkansas offense through the first four games, but the Louisville transfer didn't score a single point at the Battle 4 Atlantis. He reverted to old form against his hometown team.

The Durahm, N.C., native scored nine points to go along with six assists. More importantly, he stayed aggressive even after missing all four of his shots in the first half. Ellis also dug in defensively as the Hogs frustrated Duke for 40 minutes.

Layden Blocker continues his ascension

Blocker played nearly the final 13 minutes of the Arkansas win, keeping senior Davonte Davis on the bench The freshman continues to warrant more minutes with his defensive energy and a knack for being in the right spot on offense.

Blocker finished 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. He is now a fixture of Eric Musselman's rotation.

