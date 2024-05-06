Khalif Battle commits to Gonzaga out of transfer portal

Khalif Battle will not return to the Arkansas basketball team in 2024-25, committing, instead to play at Gonzaga.

Battle entered the transfer portal shortly after the season ended and coach Eric Musselman left Arkansas for Southern California. Arkansas hired John Calipari as replacement and Battle’s status as of-yet-committed left open the possibility of a return to the Razorbacks.

Battle is fourth Arkansas player to commit to another school from out of the transfer portal this offseason. Joseph Pinion went to Arkansas State. Baye Fall went to Kansas State. Tramon Mark went to Baylor.

Battle was Arkansas’ best offensive player in the second half of the season. He scored 137 points over a four-game stretch in the Hogs’ SEC Tournament push, achieving the highest point total by any SEC player in the last 20 years over such a span.

Arkansas still has a handful of players left in the portal from last year’s roster. Guards Keyon Menifield, Layden Blocker, Devo Davis and forward Denijay Harris were scholarship players for the Hogs and Cade Arbogast was a walk-on.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire