Khalid Kareem activated off PUP

The Bengals are getting some depth back for their defensive line.

Cincinnati announced on Sunday that defensive end Khalid Kareem has passed his physical and been activated off the physically unable to perform list.

Kareem’s injury was undisclosed. A fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Kareem appeared in seven games last season with one start. He picked up nine total tackles with one tackle for loss and a pair of quarterback hits. He also had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

As a rookie in 2020, Kareem played 24 percent of Cincinnati’s defensive snaps. He had 19 total tackles and a sack that season.

