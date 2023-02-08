Khalen Saunders shows his hilarious impression of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs lineman Khalen Saunders has been a fixture on the team’s defense since they drafted him in 2019 out of Western Illinois. His contributions in stuffing the run and getting after the passer are well documented, but he showed a side of his personality at the Super Bowl media availability session this week, offering his impression of Patrick Mahomes’ signature walk to the sideline.

Check out his hilarious antics below, and notice how every detail of the trot and hand motion is meticulously rendered by the 300 pound lineman.

Khalen Saunders asked to give his best #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes impression 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NacO1cLLjN — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) February 7, 2023

Clearly, Saunders has spent a fair amount of time watching Mahomes on gameday and in practice. The idiosyncrasies of his MVP quarterback haven’t been lost on the NFL’s national audience either, who have long poked fun at the way Mahomes seems to waddle on his way back to the huddle after passing plays.

Kansas City will rely on both Saunders and Mahomes on Sunday as they look to secure their second Super Bowl victory of the Andy Reid era. Chiefs fans will hope that the game plays out in such a way that enables their team to show their personality and have some fun on the sideline, even if it has to be at Mahomes’ expense.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire