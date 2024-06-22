Khaldoon Al Mubarak pays tribute to Manchester City’s Honorary President Sir Howard Bernstein following his death

Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has paid tribute to the club’s Honorary President Sir Howard Bernstein following his death.

Sir Howard Bernstein, who has died at the age 71, was widely credited with spearheading major change to the Manchester region, including bringing the Commonwealth Games to the city in 2002, in-turn paving the way for Manchester City’s move from Maine Road.

Sir Howard was knighted in 2003 for his services to the city of Manchester, and was a lifelong Manchester City supporter, and Honorary President at the Etihad Stadium.

The 71-year-old’s projects included the post-IRA bomb rebuild, the Commonwealth Games, regeneration of Hulme, Metrolink, the Bridgewater Hall, HOME, the Manchester Conference Centre and the City Art Gallery.

Sir Howard worked for the Manchester City Council for 46 years and held the position of Chief Executive for nearly two decades, prior to his retirement in 2017.

Paying tribute following news of his death, Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, said: “Sir Howard Bernstein’s contribution and dedication to the city of Manchester throughout his life cannot be overstated.

“His vision and foresight to use sports-led regeneration to reinvigorate the city was unquestionably the catalyst which set Manchester on the path to becoming the successful city that it is today.

“His love for football and his passion for Manchester City in particular, was clear for all to see. The Club has valued his guidance over many years, allowing it to support the continuation of his drive to revitalise East Manchester, and further develop the Etihad Campus.

“Upon his passing, the many people who have worked with Sir Howard and valued his friendship will reflect on his incredible life of public service. There can be no doubt that Manchester’s status as a leading post-industrial city is, in large part, attributable to Sir Howard.

“His family, friends and all who knew him can rightly be proud of his remarkable achievements, and it is beholden on us to continue to build on that legacy.”

Everyone at City Xtra sends their thoughts to the family and friends of Sir Howard Bernstein.