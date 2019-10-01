Khairul Amri calls time on international career
Singapore striker Khairul Amri has decided to call time on his international career after 132 caps and 32 goals.
The 34-year-old will be remembered as one of the most lethal marksman the Republic has ever produced as he has scored some of the most crucial goals for the Lions.
Amri currently plies his trade in the Malaysian Super League with Felda United, after leaving Tampines Rovers earlier this year.
🇸🇬 One of the most lethal strikers to ever don a Singapore jersey retired from international football today 🦁 For all the goals and unforgettable memories - Thank you, Amri! 🙏👊 #ONESTRONG Read our tribute ➡️ bit.ly/thankyouamri
A post shared by FAS (@fasingapore) on Sep 26, 2019 at 4:10am PDT