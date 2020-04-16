Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge will have a chance to wear one of the Browns’ new uniforms in 2020.

Hodge was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent earlier this year and the NFL’s transaction report shows that he signed his tender on Thursday.

Hodge signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played in 14 games with the team during his rookie season. He caught two passes and appeared in all three of the team’s postseason games, but was waived before the start of last season and claimed by the Browns.

Hodge appeared in every game for Cleveland last season. He caught four passes for 76 yards and recorded 13 tackles on special teams.

Khadarel Hodge signs ERFA tender originally appeared on Pro Football Talk