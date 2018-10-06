Khabib wrestling a bear is must-watch video before UFC 229 McGregor fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov has vanquished all comers in his MMA career, and you have to wonder if his experience wrestling bears as a kid in Russia had anything to do with it.

If anyone thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov is scared of Conor McGregor ahead of their UFC 229 fight, maybe they should think again.

That's because Khabib, who nows trains in San Jose, famously wrestled bears as a kid in his native Russia.

No, really. He did. And here's video of a 9-year-old Nurmagomedov doing just that as proof.

If you'd like to imagine how Khabib versus a bear might sound on pay-per-view, well, MMA analyst Robin Black has that covered, as MMA Junkie detailed earlier this year.

Between wrestling bears, going 26-0 in his MMA career, and the wooly hat he famously wears to press conferences and into the octagon, Khabib definitely brings pizzazz to the UFC. Whether that will be enough to beat former two-belt champion Conor McGregor on Saturday night in Las Vegas is an entirely different question, though.