Khabib Nurmagomedov refuses to do ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ reboot with Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov has zero interest in starring in a reality series alongside Conor McGregor.

There isn’t a price tag that could change his mind.

Nurmagomedov told ESPN on Monday that he would “never” take part in the proposed “The Ultimate Fighter” reboot series next year. That series, UFC president Dana White hoped, would feature both Nurmagomedov and McGregor as coaches.

“‘The Ultimate Fighter’ with him is good attention for him,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN. “I don't want to give him this. I never give him this. Even if they give me $5 billion — even if they gave me the UFC — I never do this. This is good attention for him. “It's done. Everything is done Oct. 6, 2018 [when Nurmagomedov beat McGregor at UFC 229]. I finish him. I finish everything about him.”

Nurmagomedov beat McGregor in 2018 in an infamous match that has been at the center of an apparently angry feud between the two fighters.

McGregor has hoped to get another shot at the Russian champion, though Nurmagomedov seems uninterested.

Nurmagomedov, who boasts a perfect 28-0 record, will attempt to defend his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates later this month. McGregor stepped back into the Octagon just once since losing to Nurmagomedov when he beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in less than 30 seconds in January.

Any potential rematch take place after UFC 254. For now, though, Nurmagomedov seems steadfast in his desire to avoid the Irishman.

“I had new challenge in Dustin Poirier [in 2019] and now Justin Gaethje,” he said, via ESPN. “We’ll see who it’s going to be next, but I don’t think it’s going to be Conor McGregor.”

