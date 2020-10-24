Khabib Nurmagomedov sends Conor McGregor message after announcing retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov insisted he’s “not interested” in facing Conor McGregor again after announcing his retirement from the UFC.

The Russian defeated Justin Gaethje in the second round to retain his lightweight title in the main event at UFC 254.

And Khabib quickly confirmed his retirement from the sport after his father passed away, insisting he gave his word to his mother.

But the Eagle had time to put down his Irish rival, who he defeated by submission at UFC 229 in 2018.

The Notorious is pencilled in to fight Dustin Poirier in January, another victim of Khabib, with the undefeated lightweight champion dismissing both fighters and underlining that he has nothing to prove.

“God give me everything, and with my father, I love you so much, it was my last fight, when UFC called me about Justin, I talked to my mother, I promised her it would be my last fight,” Khabib said.

"I gave my word, I have to follow it. Undisputed UFC champion, I think I deserve it, I want to say thank you to Lorenzo, Dana, Hunter.

"Thank you to all this UFC team, everybody around the world, thank you so much Justin, you helped me a lot. I know you're a great man.

"I know a lot of things about you. One day it's going to happen, you never know what will happen tomorrow. My teammates, I love you so much.

“Today is my last fight in the UFC. It was my father, what else is there to prove? McGregor and Poirier fight in January, I choked out both of them, I'm not interested in this.”