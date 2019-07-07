Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz involved in altercation on floor at UFC 239

Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov were involved in a minor altercation on Saturday night while watching UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC)

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz were among the many athletes who flocked to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night for UFC 239, the cornerstone event of International Fight Week in the city.

While neither were participating in the event, the duo still managed to get into a minor scuffle inside the arena.

In between one of the fights, Diaz and Nurmagomedov started exchanging words as Diaz walked through the isle directly behind where Nurmagomedov was sitting. Things then quickly escalated, which caused security to swarm in and separate the two fighters.

(Warning: This video contains language that is NSFW)

Khabib and Nate Diaz got into it and had to be separated at #UFC239 👀



(via mattwreford95 | IG) pic.twitter.com/mzHDHni03d — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 7, 2019

Both Nurmagomedov’s and Diaz’s camps said after that there wasn’t much that actually resulted of their brief altercation, according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN. Security swarmed the pair too quickly for it to grow much beyond words.

Doesn't sound like there's much (if anything) to the Nate, Khabib (!!) stuff. Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib's manager, tells me Nate walked by, directed some words towards the camp and security removed him quickly. Member of Nate's team also indicated there was not much to it. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 7, 2019

The altercation on Saturday was nothing like one of their past scuffles in the stands during a fight — like they did at WSOF22 in Las Vegas in 2015. Still, it’s more than clear that Diaz and Nurmagomedov have bad blood left between them.

Their altercation in the crowd, though, ended up being nothing compared to what happened later in the night at T-Mobile Arena. Jorge Masvidal, in his marquee bout against Ben Askren, delivered an insane knockout blow just five seconds into the fight — marking the fastest knockout in UFC history. Amanda Nunes followed that up with a first-round knockout of her own, taking down Holly Holm.

