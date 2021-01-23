Khabib Nurmagomedov makes Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier prediction for UFC 257

Conor McGregor weighs in ahead of UFC 257 (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Khabib Nurmagomedov expects Conor McGregor to wipe out Dustin Poirier early on at UFC 257 but has warned his bitter rival he is in big trouble should the lightweight contest stretch to three rounds or more.

The Russian will be in Abu Dhabi at the Fight Island to take in the big fight, having beaten both fighters in his illustrious career before retiring last year following his win over Justin Gaethje.

McGregor has promised to deliver a “clinic” and a “masterpiece” with his performance tonight and Khabib seemingly concurs, with his expectation that it will be an early night for the American.

"Just two rounds - Conor," Nurmagomedov predicted on the UFC's Lookin' For a Fight series.

“Early, it's Conor. But, third round, number four, I think Dustin can beat this guy.”

Khabib’s former training partner and UFC champion Daniel Cormier has warned McGregor it will take much more than money to lure his friend back for the rematch.

"I think for Khabib, it's got to be something competitively. His financial position is so different. I just think it's not going to be money any more," Cormier said.

“(It would take) something competitive that goes 'wow, this makes me want to put everything else aside and prepare for a fight!', because that's what it takes.”

McGregor has quickly grown tired of talk of a rematch and is instead reiterating his focus is on producing an explosive performance on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

“I have so many weapons in my arsenal, they are all fine-tuned, I'm in a phenomenal place,” McGregor said on Thursday.

“I look forward to getting out and showcasing them, painting my picture and putting on a beautiful performance for the fans around the world,” he added.

