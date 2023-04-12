Khabib Nurmagomedov lists his ‘MMA GOAT top 15’ fighters
UFC Hall of Famer and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely considered to be one of the best MMA fighters to ever compete in the sport.
Many pundits and Nurmagomedov’s fighting peers have him high on their list of greatest fighters. After all, it’s hard to go undefeated through 29 professional fights, especially when competing at the highest level of the game.
Nurmagomedov recently revealed his “MMA GOAT top 15” list on Twitter, which is filled with legends of MMA. Scroll below to check out Nurmagomedov’s list of names (which actually total 20) and how he ranked them.
15. Dominick Cruz/Frankie Edgar
Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz (24-4)
Former UFC bantamweight champion
Former WEC bantamweight champion
Frankie Edgar (24-11)
Former UFC lightweight champion
14. Mirko Cro Cop/Stipe Miocic
Mirko Filipovic
Mirko Cro Cop (38-11-2)
Pride Grand Prix Champion
Rizin Grand Prix Champion
Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic (20-4)
Former UFC heavyweight champion
13. Dan Henderson/Mauricio Rua
Dan Henderson (32-15)
UFC Hall of Famer
UFC 17 middleweight tournament champion
Mauricio Rua (27-14-1)
UFC Hall of Famer
Former UFC light heavyweight champion
Former PRIDE middleweight champion
12. Randy Couture/Cain Velasquez
Randy Couture (19-11)
UFC Hall of Famer
UFC 13 heavyweight tournament champion
Former UFC heavyweight champion
Former UFC light heavyweight champion
Cain Velasquez (14-3)
Former UFC heavyweight champion
11. Royce Gracie
Royce Gracie (15-2-3)
UFC Hall of Famer
UFC 1, 2, 4 tournament champion
10. B.J. Penn
B.J. Penn (16-14-2)
UFC Hall of Famer
Former UFC lightweight champion
Former UFC welterweight champion
UFC 41 lightweight tournament co-champion
9. Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya (24-2)
Two-time UFC middleweight champion
8. Kamaru Usman
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 01: UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is seen on stage during the UFC 276 ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kamaru Usman (20-3)
Former UFC welterweight champion
7. Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo (31-8)
UFC Hall of Famer (2023 class)
Two-time former UFC featherweight champion
Former WEC featherweight champion
6. Henry Cejudo
UFC 238: Post-fight press conference
Henry Cejudo (16-2)
Former UFC bantamweight champion
Former UFC flyweight champion
5. Daniel Cormier
Daniel Cormier (22-3)
UFC Hall of Famer
Former UFC heavyweight champion
Former UFC light heavyweight champion
Strikeforce heavyweight grand prix champion
4. Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson (24-4-1)
Former UFC flyweight champion
ONE Championship flyweight champion
ONE Championship flyweight grand prix champion
3. Anderson Silva
Anderson Silva (34-11)
UFC Hall of Famer (2023 class)
Former UFC middleweight champion
2. Georges St-Pierre
Jan. 31, 2009; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre celebrates with the champions belt after defeating B.J. Penn (not pictured) during the welterweight championship in UFC 94 at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. St-Pierre defeated Penn with a fourth round TKO. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Georges St-Pierre (26-2)
UFC Hall of Famer
Former UFC middleweight champion
Two-time former UFC welterweight champion
1. Fedor Emelianenko/Jon Jones
Fedor Emelianenko (40-7)
Former PRIDE heavyweight champion
2004 PRIDE heavyweight grand prix champion
Jon Jones celebrates after defeating Ciryl Gane in a UFC 285 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) ORG XMIT: NVDB127
Jon Jones (27-1)
UFC Hall of Famer
UFC heavyweight champion
Two-time former UFC light heavyweight champion