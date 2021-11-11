Khabib Nurmagomedov to Justin Gaethje: ‘Shut up’ and admit Islam Makhachev deserves UFC title shot

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje were largely cordial, yet competitive in the buildup to their UFC 254 bout in September 2020.

Now in 2021, things have taken a different tone, as Nurmagomedov training partner and now underling Islam Makhachev races Gaethje to be first to challenge for UFC lightweight gold in 2022.

Both Gaethje (23-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) and Makhachev (21-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) are coming off big wins in recent weeks. At UFC 268 on Saturday, Gaethje defeated former Bellator champion Michael Chandler via unanimous decision. One week prior, Makhachev made quick work of Dan Hooker with a first-round submission.

With champion Charles Oliveira scheduled for Dec. 11 against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in Las Vegas, it’s unclear who will await the victor. However, in an Instagram comment Thursday, Nurmagomedov made it clear who he thinks is the clear cut frontrunner – and it wasn’t Gaethje.

“In last 8 fight, you got finished 3 times Justin,” Nurmagomedov wrote. “You had an opportunity to become champion, but you fell asleep Islam is on the 9 win streak, 3 fight in 2021 and all finishes. Just shut up and admit that Islam deserves this title shot, not you.”

As it stands, Gaethje is 5-1 in his most recent six fights with the lone loss coming against Nurmagomedov. Meanwhile, Makhachev rides a nine-fight winning streak dating back to 2015.