Khabib Nurmagomedov earns career-high £4.6m from retirement fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) in his final bout, against Justin Gaethje (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Khabib Nurmagomedov earned £4.6million from his successful lightweight title defence against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

The Russian shockingly announced his retirement on Abu Dhabi’s ‘Fight Island’ after the main event, which marked the biggest payday of his career.

Nurmagomedov, who submitted interim champion Gaethje in the second round with a triangle choke on Saturday, also picked up a £40,000 bonus for Performance of the Night and £40,000 in fight week incentive pay.

The 32-year-old is also set to receive a pay-per-view share. Early last week, UFC president Dana White suggested that the event was on target to be the biggest selling PPV the promotion had ever staged.

When Khabib defeated Conor McGregor in the pair’s lightweight title bout in October 2018, the Irishman took home £2.3m, while ‘The Eagle’ earned £1.5m.

American Gaethje is believed to have received £400,000 following Saturday’s main event.

Khabib said a key reason for his retirement at 29-0 was the death of his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, in July following complications caused by coronavirus.

Speaking after the fight against Gaethje, Khabib said: “God give me everything, and with my father, I love you so much, it was my last fight.

“No way I’m gonna come here [again] without my father. It was the first time after what happened with my father.

“When UFC called me about Justin, I talked to my mother, I promised her it would be my last fight,” Khabib said. “I gave my word, I have to follow it.”

Read more

Khabib submits Gaethje in second round to retain lightweight title

McGregor reacts to Khabib retiring and makes announcement on career

Khabib broke foot three weeks before winning at UFC 254