Khabib Nurmagomedov coach predicts Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler outcome

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach Javier Mendez believes that Conor McGregor will beat Michael Chandler if the pair finally fight.

Mendez was in Khabib’s corner when the now-retired Russian submitted McGregor in 2018, in the biggest bout in UFC history. With that result, Nurmagomedov retained the UFC lightweight title and stayed unbeaten, and he would retire undefeated and as champion two years later.

McGregor has fought three times since, stopping Donald Cerrone in 2020 before suffering back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021. In the latter fight, the Irishman sustained a broken leg, and he is yet to return.

That is despite February’s announcement of a fight between McGregor and American Chandler, a bout that continues to be delayed. In any case, Mendez, 52, has weighed in on how the fight might play out.

“I favour Conor, only because Chandler likes to entertain and he’s going to stand more than he should,” the American told Lord Ping. “If Chandler fought the way he could fight, I’d go with Chandler. But Chandler is such a great entertainer, he’s going to give Conor what he wants: doing more stand-up than he should.

“Conor is the sharpshooter out of the two. Chandler brings war every time, but I don’t think this is the right type of fight for him. He needs to come in Khabib-style, that’s the way to go with Conor. Basically: shoot [for a takedown], shoot, shoot, punch. Never let him settle.

“Always let him know you’re going to take him down, so he doesn’t settle, so he doesn’t get comfortable on his feet.”

Mendez also warned Chandler, 37, of the advantage that McGregor, 35, looks to gain through verbal warfare.

“I’d tell Chandler, ‘Don't allow Conor’s war of words to get [you] upset,’ because he’s a master at that,” Mendez said. “And that’s one thing we prepared for from the very first day that Khabib-McGregor was announced.

“I told Khabib every day, ‘He’s going to come after your family, religion and your country.’ We talked about that for months leading up to the fight, and – sure enough – [Mcgregor] did what any scumbag fighter would do.

McGregor shoved Michael Chandler during a face-off this summer (@UFCEurope via Twitter)

“If you’re a scumbag fighter, you come after those things, and you shouldn’t. Come after the fighter, fine, but using country and religion should never be allowed. This is a competition. It’s not life or death, but you’re making it life or death by bringing in religion and country. I wish fighters would never do that.”

After a heated build-up to their fight, Khabib submitted McGregor in the fourth round in October 2018. Khabib would then submit Poirier in September 2019 and Justin Gaethje in October 2020, retaining the lightweight title in each fight.

Immediately after the latter bout, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA at the age of 32. Mendez still trains Islam Makhachev, a childhood friend of Khabib who now reigns as UFC lightweight champion.