Khabib calls Conor McGregor a 'rapist' in response to deleted tweet insulting his wife

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have a history of beefing on Twitter, but the barbs they’ve been throwing are thornier and more personal than ever.

After Khabib said that McGregor acted like a “jealous wife,” McGregor responded on Tuesday night. He tweeted at Khabib “Your wife is a towel mate,” insulting Khabib’s wife for the Islamic garb she wore on their wedding day. McGregor even included photos of the couple’s wedding day to make his point, whatever point it is he was trying to make.

The tweet was deleted quickly, but Khabib either saw it when it was posted, or someone saved it and showed it to him later. And to the surprise of absolutely no one, Khabib really, really didn’t like McGregor insulting his and his wife’s religion. He responded to McGregor’s tweet on Wednesday afternoon, and he did not hold back. At all.

Khabib Nurmagomedov responds to Conor McGregor's tweet, which insulted Khabib's wife. (Twitter/@TeamKhabib)

Khabib called McGregor a “rapist” twice in the tweet, referring to the recent report that he is being investigated for sexual assault in Ireland. He also included what appears to be a photo of McGregor intimately touching a woman who is not his girlfriend, Dee Devlin.

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a harsh response to Conor McGregor's deleted tweet that insulted his wife's choice of dress on their wedding day. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

McGregor responds to Khabib

McGregor later responded to that by tweeting — before again hitting the delete button — “It’s a goat under that towel.”

Conor McGregor deleted this tweet, too. (via @TheNotoriousMMA/Twitter)

That tweet comes after UFC president Dana White scolded both Nurmagomedov and McGregor, calling to back-and-forth “unacceptable.” White added UFC is reaching out to both parties to address the issue internally.

Neither Khabib or McGregor are covering themselves in glory (or anything close to it) with their recent exchanges. It seems like the two have been beefing forever, but it used to have a point. Well, sort of. Before McGregor “retired,” there was a chance the two could meet in a rematch of their October 2018 fight, which ended with Khabib winning and then jumping over the cage to attack members of McGregor’s team. Khabib’s attack had been spurred by McGregor continually attacking Khabib’s Muslim faith in the lead-up to the fight.

But with McGregor retired (at least currently, it’s not clear if the retirement will stick since he’s un-retired once before), it’s just two grown men pointlessly hurling insults at each other on social media.

Maybe it’s time someone takes Twitter away from these guys. From what we’ve seen, it won’t lead to anything good.

