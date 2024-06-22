Khaadem wins the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

NFL 2024 season - New England Patriots team preview <p>Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and NFL writer Frank Schwab discuss why they think the Patriots could be the worst team in the NFL this 2024 season. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/zero-blitz-nfl-football-podcast/id1423422627?mt=2">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6IcbPlFW59irJH43KmPa7Y?si=0j93CKQdS1qjm7W60W1UXQ">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>

