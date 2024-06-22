- Cubs' Justin Steele finding his rhythm after injuryCubs' Justin Steele gave up two runs on four hits, striking out eight in 6.2 innings vs. the Giants on Tuesday<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/mlb/chicago-cubs/cubs-videos/cubs-justin-steele-finding-his-rhythm-after-injury/570592/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Cubs' Justin Steele finding his rhythm after injury</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:38Now PlayingPaused
- NFL 2024 season - New England Patriots team preview<p>Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and NFL writer Frank Schwab discuss why they think the Patriots could be the worst team in the NFL this 2024 season. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/zero-blitz-nfl-football-podcast/id1423422627?mt=2">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6IcbPlFW59irJH43KmPa7Y?si=0j93CKQdS1qjm7W60W1UXQ">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:24Now PlayingPaused
- This Penn State alum won gold in Paris Olympics… in 1924NBC Sports Philadelphia's Michael Barkann heads to the Montgomery County home of Andrew Helffrich to check out some of the memorabilia left by his grandfather, 1924 Paris Olympics gold medalist Alan Boone Helffrich. The Penn State legend was one of the best track athletes of the 1920s.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/paris-2024-summer-olympics/this-penn-state-alum-won-gold-in-paris-olympics-in-1924/592293/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">This Penn State alum won gold in Paris Olympics… in 1924</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>3:47Now PlayingPaused
Khaadem wins the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
Khaadem outlasts the field to win the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at the Royal Ascot, securing back-to-back victories in the race after winning in 2023.