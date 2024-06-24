Khéphren Thuram gives green light to Juventus transfer – report

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Khéphren Thuram has given the green light to join Juventus this summer, while the Bianconeri continue negotiating with the midfielder’s entourage and OGC Nice.

French midfielder Thuram, brother of Inter star Marcus, is open to joining Juventus this summer so his agents are in talks with the Serie A giants to reach an economic agreement.

Monday’s printed edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, on page 37, reports Thuram is happy to move to Turin and that the Serie A giants are in a hurry to shake hands with his entourage and his club Lille.

Thuram gives green light to Juventus transfer – report

The pink paper claims Nice’s asking price is around €25m, but Juventus hope to strike a deal for a fee between €18m and €20m. Moise Kean could be included in the deal given that the Italian striker is not on Thiago Motta’s plan for next season.

Kean has already played in the Ligue 1, scoring 17 goals with PSG in 2020-21.

Talks between Juve and Nice continued during the weekend as Juventus want to beat competition from Roma and Inter.

Thuram’s move to Turin would lead to Adrien Rabiot’s exit. The latter hasn’t yet agreed to sign a new deal at the Allianz Stadium, and his contract will expire at the end of the month.