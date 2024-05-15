KFOR talks with half-court Thunder shot $20,000 winner from game two

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The fan experience inside the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City is like no other. During this playoff season, three fans have won the $20,000 half-court shot and KFOR talked with last week’s winner before Wednesday night’s game.

A once in a lifetime shot is changing one Thunder fans game experience for life.

One of the OKC Thunder’s biggest supporter shares his new single dedicated to the team

“I remember it going in and then just like, honestly getting mobbed. You got everyone around you and so you’re yelling and celebrating,” said Matt Sanders, half court Thunder shot winner.

Matt Sanders, a deserving occupational therapist at J.D. McCarty Center, is behind the successful $20,000 half-court shot challenge at last week’s Thunder game.

“I can’t say thank you enough to the Thunder from start to finish. It’s been a class act and just celebrating that victory and being able just to I mean just soak it up and enjoy each moment,” said Sanders.

Sanders was picked before the game randomly and attributes his half-court shot success to his high school basketball career and his weekly basketball practice at the J.D. McCarty Center’s gymnasium.

“Just being able to come out here and play the game is pretty fun,” said Sanders.

Sanders said he is going to spend the $20,000 to go on a vacation with his wife and bathroom repairs.

Now Thunder fans are waiting to see if there will be another successful shooter at Wednesday night’s game.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.