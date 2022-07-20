Keyvone Lee named to Doak Walker Award watch list
For the second consecutive season, Penn State running back Keyvone Lee has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award. The award for the nation’s top running back in college football had its watch list revealed on Wednesday, with Lee being the lone Nittany Lion on the initial watch list.
Players can be added to the watch list at any time, so it remains to be seen if any other Penn State player will receive watch list buzz once the season begins, including freshman Nick Singleton.
Lee was one of three Penn State running backs to appear on the watch list prior to the start of the 2021 season with Noah Cain and Jonathan Lovett joining him. Cain, who transferred to LSU this offseason, did not appear on the watch list (nor did any LSU player for that matter).
Penn State Top 25 players of 2022: Keyvone Lee
The only Penn State football player to win the Doak Walker Award was Larry Johnson, in 2022.
Other notable past winners of the Doak Walker Award includes Eddie Georgie (Ohio State), Ricky Williams (Texas, a two-time winner), LaDainian Tomlinson (TCU), Reggie Bush (USC), Rashaan Salaam (Colorado, betaing Ki-Jana Carter), and Bryce Love (Stanford, who beat out Saquon Barkley).
Last year’s winner of the Doak Walker Award was Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State. A Big Ten plater has won the Doak Walker Award three of the past four seasons with Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin winning back-to-back awards in 2018 and 2019. Wisconsin has the most Doak Walker Awards in the history of the award with five, including two win by Taylor.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has also been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award.
Here is the full watch list for the Doak Walker Award heading into the 2022 season.
Devon Achane (Jr.), Texas A&M
Braelon Allen (So.), Wisconsin
Rasheen Ali (So.), Marshall
Ronald Awatt (Sr.), UTEP
Tank Bigsby (Jr.), Auburn
Isaiah Bowser (Sr.), UCF
British Brooks (Sr.), North Carolina
Jarek Broussard (Sr.), Michigan State
Antario Brown (So.), Northern Illinois
Chase Brown (Jr.), Illinois
Jermaine Brown (Jr.), UAB
Byron Cardwell (So.), Oregon
Nate Carter (So.), UConn
Zach Charbonnet (Sr.), UCLA
Blake Corum (Jr.), Michigan
Travis Dye (Sr.), USC
Justice Ellison (So.), Wake Forest
Samson Evans (Jr.), Eastern Michigan
Deshaun Fenwick (Jr.), Oregon State
Alex Fontenot (Sr.), Colorado
Pat Garwo (Jr.), Boston College
Frank Gore, Jr. (So.), Southern Miss
Eric Gray (Sr.), Oklahoma
Gerald Green (Jr.), Georgia Southern
Tucker Gregg (Sr.), Georgia State
Hassan Hall (Sr.), Georgia Tech
Deion Hankins (So.), UTEP
TreVeyon Henderson (So.), Ohio State
George Holani (Jr.), Boise State
Evan Hull (Sr.), Northwestern
Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr.), Minnesota
Dillon Johnson (Jr.), Mississippi State
Roschon Johnson (Sr.), Texas
Austin Jones (Sr.), USC
Johnnie Lang, Jr. (Sr.), Arkansas State
Keyvone Lee (So.), Penn State
Joquavious Marks (Jr.), Mississippi State
DeWayne McBride (Jr.), UAB
Chez Mellusi (Sr.), Wisconsin
Kendre Miller (Jr.), TCU
Jordan Mims (Sr.), Fresno State
Keaton Mitchell (So.), East Carolina
Damien Moore (Jr.), Cal
Devin Neal (So.), Kansas
Lew Nichols, III (So.), Central Michigan
Nate Noel (So.), App State
Nathaniel Peat (Sr.), Missouri
Camerun Peoples (Jr.), App State
Dominic Richardson (Jr.), Oklahoma State
Johnny Richardson (Jr.), UCF
Bijan Robinson (Jr.), Texas
Raheim Sanders (So.), Arkansas
Will Shipley (So.), Clemson
Shaun Shivers (Sr.), Indiana
Jabari Small (Jr.), Tennessee
Chris Smith (Jr.), Louisiana
Dontae Smith (Jr.), Georgia Tech
E.J. Smith (Jr.), Stanford
Tyjae Spears (So.), Tulane
Titus Swen (Jr.), Wyoming
Tavion Thomas (Jr.), Utah
Sean Tucker (So.), Syracuse
Calvin Tyler, Jr. (Sr.), Utah State
Sean Tyler (Jr.), Western Michigan
Chris Tyree (Jr.), Notre Dame
Xazavian Valladay (Sr.), Arizona State
Deuce Vaughn (Jr.), Kansas State
Kimani Vidal (So.), Troy
Blake Watson (Jr.), Old Dominion
Treshaun Ward (So.), Florida State
Harrison Waylee (So.), Northern Illinois
Jalen White (Jr.), Georgia Southern
Jamyest Williams (Sr.), Georgia State
Nay’Quan Wright (Jr.), Florida
Ranking the Big Ten's best home uniforms
