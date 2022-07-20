Keyvone Lee named to Doak Walker Award watch list

For the second consecutive season, Penn State running back Keyvone Lee has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award. The award for the nation’s top running back in college football had its watch list revealed on Wednesday, with Lee being the lone Nittany Lion on the initial watch list.

Players can be added to the watch list at any time, so it remains to be seen if any other Penn State player will receive watch list buzz once the season begins, including freshman Nick Singleton.

Lee was one of three Penn State running backs to appear on the watch list prior to the start of the 2021 season with Noah Cain and Jonathan Lovett joining him. Cain, who transferred to LSU this offseason, did not appear on the watch list (nor did any LSU player for that matter).

Penn State Top 25 players of 2022: Keyvone Lee

The only Penn State football player to win the Doak Walker Award was Larry Johnson, in 2022.

Other notable past winners of the Doak Walker Award includes Eddie Georgie (Ohio State), Ricky Williams (Texas, a two-time winner), LaDainian Tomlinson (TCU), Reggie Bush (USC), Rashaan Salaam (Colorado, betaing Ki-Jana Carter), and Bryce Love (Stanford, who beat out Saquon Barkley).

Last year’s winner of the Doak Walker Award was Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State. A Big Ten plater has won the Doak Walker Award three of the past four seasons with Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin winning back-to-back awards in 2018 and 2019. Wisconsin has the most Doak Walker Awards in the history of the award with five, including two win by Taylor.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has also been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award.

Here is the full watch list for the Doak Walker Award heading into the 2022 season.

Devon Achane (Jr.), Texas A&M

Braelon Allen (So.), Wisconsin

Rasheen Ali (So.), Marshall

Ronald Awatt (Sr.), UTEP

Tank Bigsby (Jr.), Auburn

Isaiah Bowser (Sr.), UCF

British Brooks (Sr.), North Carolina

Jarek Broussard (Sr.), Michigan State

Antario Brown (So.), Northern Illinois

Chase Brown (Jr.), Illinois

Jermaine Brown (Jr.), UAB

Byron Cardwell (So.), Oregon

Nate Carter (So.), UConn

Zach Charbonnet (Sr.), UCLA

Blake Corum (Jr.), Michigan

Travis Dye (Sr.), USC

Justice Ellison (So.), Wake Forest

Samson Evans (Jr.), Eastern Michigan

Deshaun Fenwick (Jr.), Oregon State

Alex Fontenot (Sr.), Colorado

Pat Garwo (Jr.), Boston College

Frank Gore, Jr. (So.), Southern Miss

Eric Gray (Sr.), Oklahoma

Gerald Green (Jr.), Georgia Southern

Tucker Gregg (Sr.), Georgia State

Hassan Hall (Sr.), Georgia Tech

Deion Hankins (So.), UTEP

TreVeyon Henderson (So.), Ohio State

George Holani (Jr.), Boise State

Evan Hull (Sr.), Northwestern

Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr.), Minnesota

Dillon Johnson (Jr.), Mississippi State

Roschon Johnson (Sr.), Texas

Austin Jones (Sr.), USC

Johnnie Lang, Jr. (Sr.), Arkansas State

Keyvone Lee (So.), Penn State

Joquavious Marks (Jr.), Mississippi State

DeWayne McBride (Jr.), UAB

Chez Mellusi (Sr.), Wisconsin

Kendre Miller (Jr.), TCU

Jordan Mims (Sr.), Fresno State

Keaton Mitchell (So.), East Carolina

Damien Moore (Jr.), Cal

Devin Neal (So.), Kansas

Lew Nichols, III (So.), Central Michigan

Nate Noel (So.), App State

Nathaniel Peat (Sr.), Missouri

Camerun Peoples (Jr.), App State

Dominic Richardson (Jr.), Oklahoma State

Johnny Richardson (Jr.), UCF

Bijan Robinson (Jr.), Texas

Raheim Sanders (So.), Arkansas

Will Shipley (So.), Clemson

Shaun Shivers (Sr.), Indiana

Jabari Small (Jr.), Tennessee

Chris Smith (Jr.), Louisiana

Dontae Smith (Jr.), Georgia Tech

E.J. Smith (Jr.), Stanford

Tyjae Spears (So.), Tulane

Titus Swen (Jr.), Wyoming

Tavion Thomas (Jr.), Utah

Sean Tucker (So.), Syracuse

Calvin Tyler, Jr. (Sr.), Utah State

Sean Tyler (Jr.), Western Michigan

Chris Tyree (Jr.), Notre Dame

Xazavian Valladay (Sr.), Arizona State

Deuce Vaughn (Jr.), Kansas State

Kimani Vidal (So.), Troy

Blake Watson (Jr.), Old Dominion

Treshaun Ward (So.), Florida State

Harrison Waylee (So.), Northern Illinois

Jalen White (Jr.), Georgia Southern

Jamyest Williams (Sr.), Georgia State

Nay’Quan Wright (Jr.), Florida

