Keyvone Lee named to Doak Walker Award watch list

For the second consecutive season, Penn State running back Keyvone Lee has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award. The award for the nation’s top running back in college football had its watch list revealed on Wednesday, with Lee being the lone Nittany Lion on the initial watch list.

Players can be added to the watch list at any time, so it remains to be seen if any other Penn State player will receive watch list buzz once the season begins, including freshman Nick Singleton.

Lee was one of three Penn State running backs to appear on the watch list prior to the start of the 2021 season with Noah Cain and Jonathan Lovett joining him. Cain, who transferred to LSU this offseason, did not appear on the watch list (nor did any LSU player for that matter).

Penn State Top 25 players of 2022: Keyvone Lee

The only Penn State football player to win the Doak Walker Award was Larry Johnson, in 2022.

Other notable past winners of the Doak Walker Award includes Eddie Georgie (Ohio State), Ricky Williams (Texas, a two-time winner), LaDainian Tomlinson (TCU), Reggie Bush (USC), Rashaan Salaam (Colorado, betaing Ki-Jana Carter), and Bryce Love (Stanford, who beat out Saquon Barkley).

Last year’s winner of the Doak Walker Award was Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State. A Big Ten plater has won the Doak Walker Award three of the past four seasons with Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin winning back-to-back awards in 2018 and 2019. Wisconsin has the most Doak Walker Awards in the history of the award with five, including two win by Taylor.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has also been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award.

Here is the full watch list for the Doak Walker Award heading into the 2022 season.

  • Devon Achane (Jr.), Texas A&M

  • Braelon Allen (So.), Wisconsin

  • Rasheen Ali (So.), Marshall

  • Ronald Awatt (Sr.), UTEP

  • Tank Bigsby (Jr.), Auburn

  • Isaiah Bowser (Sr.), UCF

  • British Brooks (Sr.), North Carolina

  • Jarek Broussard (Sr.), Michigan State

  • Antario Brown (So.), Northern Illinois

  • Chase Brown (Jr.), Illinois

  • Jermaine Brown (Jr.), UAB

  • Byron Cardwell (So.), Oregon

  • Nate Carter (So.), UConn

  • Zach Charbonnet (Sr.), UCLA

  • Blake Corum (Jr.), Michigan

  • Travis Dye (Sr.), USC

  • Justice Ellison (So.), Wake Forest

  • Samson Evans (Jr.), Eastern Michigan

  • Deshaun Fenwick (Jr.), Oregon State

  • Alex Fontenot (Sr.), Colorado

  • Pat Garwo (Jr.), Boston College

  • Frank Gore, Jr. (So.), Southern Miss

  • Eric Gray (Sr.), Oklahoma

  • Gerald Green (Jr.), Georgia Southern

  • Tucker Gregg (Sr.), Georgia State

  • Hassan Hall (Sr.), Georgia Tech

  • Deion Hankins (So.), UTEP

  • TreVeyon Henderson (So.), Ohio State

  • George Holani (Jr.), Boise State

  • Evan Hull (Sr.), Northwestern

  • Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr.), Minnesota

  • Dillon Johnson (Jr.), Mississippi State

  • Roschon Johnson (Sr.), Texas

  • Austin Jones (Sr.), USC

  • Johnnie Lang, Jr. (Sr.), Arkansas State

  • Keyvone Lee (So.), Penn State

  • Joquavious Marks (Jr.), Mississippi State

  • DeWayne McBride (Jr.), UAB

  • Chez Mellusi (Sr.), Wisconsin

  • Kendre Miller (Jr.), TCU

  • Jordan Mims (Sr.), Fresno State

  • Keaton Mitchell (So.), East Carolina

  • Damien Moore (Jr.), Cal

  • Devin Neal (So.), Kansas

  • Lew Nichols, III (So.), Central Michigan

  • Nate Noel (So.), App State

  • Nathaniel Peat (Sr.), Missouri

  • Camerun Peoples (Jr.), App State

  • Dominic Richardson (Jr.), Oklahoma State

  • Johnny Richardson (Jr.), UCF

  • Bijan Robinson (Jr.), Texas

  • Raheim Sanders (So.), Arkansas

  • Will Shipley (So.), Clemson

  • Shaun Shivers (Sr.), Indiana

  • Jabari Small (Jr.), Tennessee

  • Chris Smith (Jr.), Louisiana

  • Dontae Smith (Jr.), Georgia Tech

  • E.J. Smith (Jr.), Stanford

  • Tyjae Spears (So.), Tulane

  • Titus Swen (Jr.), Wyoming

  • Tavion Thomas (Jr.), Utah

  • Sean Tucker (So.), Syracuse

  • Calvin Tyler, Jr. (Sr.), Utah State

  • Sean Tyler (Jr.), Western Michigan

  • Chris Tyree (Jr.), Notre Dame

  • Xazavian Valladay (Sr.), Arizona State

  • Deuce Vaughn (Jr.), Kansas State

  • Kimani Vidal (So.), Troy

  • Blake Watson (Jr.), Old Dominion

  • Treshaun Ward (So.), Florida State

  • Harrison Waylee (So.), Northern Illinois

  • Jalen White (Jr.), Georgia Southern

  • Jamyest Williams (Sr.), Georgia State

  • Nay’Quan Wright (Jr.), Florida

