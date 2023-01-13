Keyvone Lee enters transfer portal

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee is officially on the transfer market. Lee announced on his Twitter account on Friday he has officially entered the transfer portal as it looks likely he will be moving to a new school.

“I’m officially in the transfer portal with [two] years of eligibility left,” Lee announced.

Lee started off the 2022 season as Penn State’s most senior running back on the roster, but he appeared in just five games due to an injury. He ended the season with just 94 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards with a touchdown reception. As Lee’s playing time went down, Penn State’s running game was powered by freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Lee will have two years of eligibility remaining, as he confirmed in his statement, and he should be able to capitalize on a fresh start in the right situation. Lee has the skill and talent to be a solid featured running back, but it quickly became apparent the Penn State running game will firmly be in the hands of Singleton and Allen in 2023, leaving Lee struggling to find a significant role.

By entering the transfer portal, Lee is free to communicate with any other college football program looking to recruit him. While it would seem likely Lee will be on the move to a new program, he is still allowed to withdraw from the portal at any time if he decides to stay at Penn State.

I’m officially In the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left🙏🏾 — keyvone lee (@KeyvoneL) January 13, 2023

Forever 💙 Nittany Nation da best https://t.co/R1cWJ0afZG — keyvone lee (@KeyvoneL) January 13, 2023

Penn State has been no stranger to seeing running backs leave the program over the past year. Penn State saw former running back Noah Cain transfer to LSU last year. Devyn Ford left the team in early October.

Story continues

List

Penn State Football: 2022-2023 transfer portal departures tracker

Related

Sporting News way-too-early top 25 slightly less optimistic about Penn State in 2023 Where does Penn State land in ESPN's way-too-early top 25 for 2023? Penn State loses transfer commitment to West Virginia Former Penn State DL commits to 2023 opponent Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin enters transfer portal

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire