Keystone, Scranton set for D3 tourney; Misericordia to host

The University of Scranton and Keystone College both will begin their pursuit of an NCAA Division III baseball championship away from home this weekend.

Misericordia will begin its in much more familiar surroundings.

After emotional wins in their respective conference championship tournaments over the weekend, the Royals and Giants both learned their NCAA tournament destinations when the Division III brackets were released Monday afternoon.

After winning its 19th consecutive conference title by sweeping Penn State-Harrisburg for the United East crown Saturday, Keystone will head to Dallas as part of the regional being hosted by Misericordia, the No. 11-ranked team in the nation, according to d3baseball.com. The Giants will face Middlebury (30-11), the New England Small College Athletic Conference champion, in one of the first two games on Friday; The Cougars host St. John Fisher (26-17), which won the Empire 8 Conference last week.

Head coach Mike Bartoletti's Royals, who stormed through the Landmark Conference tournament at Volpe Field, will face North Carolina Wesleyan on Friday in Newport News, Virginia. The Battling Bishops (33-11) won the USA South Conference championship series over Brevard College on Saturday.

Also in the four-team regional: Atlantic East champion Immaculata and Christopher Newport, which is ranked No. 10 in the country.

Heading to a top-10 team's regional is daunting, but it's nothing Scranton hasn't faced before. When they last earned a spot in the tournament in 2021, the Royals were sent to Collegeville, Minnesota, to face St. Thomas, another top-10 team and the eventual national runner-up that season.

Bartoletti is hoping a challenging 2024 schedule will help Scranton on the way to its first-ever NCAA baseball tournament win. The Royals defeated three teams this season that went on to host regionals — Misericordia, Penn State-Harrisburg and Babson — and that was before outscoring two other teams that made the field as at-large bids (Catholic and Elizabethtown) by a combined 41-10 in three games during the Landmark tourney.

"The biggest thing is, we played really well this weekend," Bartoletti said. "But I don't think the kids are satisfied."

The Giants are playing on an emotional high. With rumors surrounding the immediate future of the institution swirling, Keystone dispatched the No. 12 Nittany Lions in two games on Saturday to celebrate yet another conference crown. They enter Friday's regional having won nine straight games.