Keystone Baseball Scores Five in the 8th Inning to Beat Middlebury, 10-5

Keystone Baseball Scores Five in the 8th Inning to Beat Middlebury, 10-5

Keystone used 16 hits today, including a five-run 8th inning to power past Middlebury, 10-5, and advance to face the top seed in the regional bracket, Misericordia, tomorrow at noon.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.