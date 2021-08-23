Keyshawn Johnson offers take on Patriots competitive QB battle

As the Patriots prepare for their third preseason game against the New York Giants this Sunday, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson weighed in on what he has observed in New England’s quarterback battle.

During preseason Week 2, Mac Jones went 13 of 19 on the evening, throwing for 146 yards. Cam Newton, who started the game went eight-of-nine, throwing for 103 yards and a touchdown. It was a productive performance for both quarterbacks, as the race at the position continues to heat up.

Johnson believes that there is no real edge in the quarterback race or the Patriots to this point. He said as much in a TV appearance on Monday.

“Quite honestly, there is no edge,” Johnson said on ESPN’s “Get Up,” as transcribed by WEEI. “Cam Newton is the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots Week 1. Bill Belichick has said that. He continuously says that and he will not elaborate on it. This is somewhat of a manufactured media story as far as I’m concerned based on how Cam Newton played last year. Clearly, Cam is the starter. They went out in the offseason and upgraded at a number of positions to give him the necessary help. “When you look at him (Thursday) night or even in Week 1 of preseason, you can tell he’s comfortable now sliding in the pocket, getting the proper depth, delivering the football. Mac Jones is going to be the starter of the New England Patriots in the future, not today. He is getting better. He’s a pro quarterback, no question about it. But everyone wants to speed the clock up for whatever reason. They just want to speed it up and say, ‘Hey, Mac Jones is pushing Cam Newton.’ He’s not pushing him. He really isn’t.”

With the Patriots looking to make it two wins in a row on their preseason slate, quarterback could be another big storyline as the week continues.

