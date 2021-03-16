Keyshawn Johnson mourns loss of firstborn daughter Maia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Keyshawn Johnson took to social media with some terrible news on Monday. The former No. 1 overall pick of the New York Jets and current ESPN star announced his first-born daughter Maia had passed away.

Her age and details about her death were unclear.

Maia was Johnson’s first-born child with ex-wife Shikiri Hightower. The two were married from 1998-2002 and also had a son Keyshawn Johnson Jr. together. Johnson also has two young children — London and Vance Johnson — with current wife Jennifer Conrad.

Johnson played for USC in 1994 and ’95 and was twice recognized as a consensus first-team All-America selection. Johnson helped lead the Trojans to a 1996 Rose Bowl victory over Northwestern before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, selected by the New York Jets.

He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and the Carolina Panthers.

Recommended Stories