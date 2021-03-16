Keyshawn Johnson mourns loss of firstborn daughter Maia

Keyshawn Johnson took to social media with some terrible news on Monday. The former No. 1 overall pick of the New York Jets and current ESPN star announced his first-born daughter Maia had passed away.

Her age and details about her death were unclear.

Maia was Johnson’s first-born child with ex-wife Shikiri Hightower. The two were married from 1998-2002 and also had a son Keyshawn Johnson Jr. together. Johnson also has two young children — London and Vance Johnson — with current wife Jennifer Conrad.

It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life. — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) March 15, 2021

She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) March 15, 2021

We also all appreciate your support and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Thank you all, God Bless. Keyshawn Johnson, Sr.🙏🏾 — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) March 15, 2021

Johnson played for USC in 1994 and ’95 and was twice recognized as a consensus first-team All-America selection. Johnson helped lead the Trojans to a 1996 Rose Bowl victory over Northwestern before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, selected by the New York Jets.

He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and the Carolina Panthers.