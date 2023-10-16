Keyshawn Johnson calls Notre Dame Stadium a ‘dump’, proceeds to watch Irish whoop USC

Former Southern Cal wide receiving great and 1996’s first overall pick in the NFL draft Keyshawn Johnson isn’t particularly fond of Notre Dame Stadium.

Johnson played two years for the Trojans, recording over 2,300 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 148 receptions. Bill Parcells and the New York Jets were so impressed with him in college that they made him the No. 1 overall draft pick in 1996.

Johnson was in South Bend this weekend to watch his beloved USC take on Notre Dame. I don’t know if he’s made the trip since his playing days, but before kickoff he posted a picture to social media calling Notre Dame Stadium a “dump”.

Vance is loving his first trip to this dump #FightOn ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/tviWWzow0l — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) October 14, 2023

Johnson then had an up close seat to see his Trojans get absolutely pasted by Notre Dame, 48-20.

Oddly enough, the win was Notre Dame’s biggest margin of victory over a top 10 team since 1996 when the Irish won 38-10 against then unbeaten and No. 5, you guessed it, USC, and Johnson.

I guess I can see why the man hates the place so much.

