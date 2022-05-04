Keyshawn Johnson believes Urban Meyer could end up at Texas

Urban Meyer is back on the coaching market after a short-lived NFL stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meyer failed to make it through the full season in Jacksonville due to poor performance in the win-loss column, inability to build relationships with his players, and a few off-the-field distractions.

ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Finebaum discussed where Meyer’s next coaching tenure may take place. Johnson believes Texas is the most likely landing spot for the former national championship-winning coach.

University of Texas! Steve Sarkisian is not having any sort of run at Texas right now. Two years from now – a year from now – Texas has tried to go after Urban Meyer twice I believe already.

While Texas kicked the tires on potentially hiring Meyer last offseason, it would be in Texas’ best interest to steer clear of Meyer in the near future.

Steve Sarkisian needs time to build the program without the cloud of a future replacement hanging over his head. Meyer has been out of the college game for a few years now and his disaster of a year in the NFL was not promising.

