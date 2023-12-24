Keyser's Noah Broadwater to miss rest of year

Dec. 24—Keyser standout Noah Broadwater will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 basketball season with a knee injury.

Broadwater, a two-time All-Area selection who made the first team as a sophomore two years ago, suffered a knee injury in a practice on Tuesday. A doctor's appointment Thursday confirmed surgery was needed.

The 5-foot-7 point guard averaged 12.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals a night last season, making 94 of 127 free throws.

Broadwater averaged 17 points per game over Keyser's first four games this season. He scored a season-high 21 points in a 53-45 win over Hampshire on Dec. 15, in what proved to be the final high school basketball game of his career.

Keyser is 2-3 after falling to Southern, 66-61, on Wednesday night in Oakland, the Golden Tornado's first game without their senior leader.

Broadwater could return in time for baseball season, his father, Jeff Broadwater, posted on social media on Friday.

The senior was the runner-up Area Player of the Year on the diamond last year after batting .489 with five home runs, five triples, a .590 on-base percentage, 50 runs scored and 37 runs batted in.

He was Class AA All-State first team and the Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year.

Broadwater helped guide Keyser to the state championship game for the first time since 1969 and make the state tournament for the first time in 25 years.

Keyser, which finished 21-7, fell in the Class AA title game to Winfield, 3-0.