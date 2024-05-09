Keyser wins section final over Berkeley Springs

May 8—KEYSER, W.Va. — The third time was the charm on Tuesday as No. 3 Keyser finally clinched the Class AA, Region I Section 2 Final over Berkeley Springs.

The game started on Friday and was suspended after two innings due to lightning.

It was scheduled to resume on Monday, but just before first pitch, heavy rain pushed the game back another 24 hours.

With the Golden Tornado (23-8) leading 2-1 heading into the third, Keyser was able to clinch the section for the fourth consecutive season with a 12-3 victory in five innings.

"That's not how you draw it up," Keyser head coach Colton Jones said. "We wanted to finish it last week, get a little time off and have a week to go and get ready. But we battled through it, girls came prepared every day with the situations we had. They showed up and played, that's all you can ask for."

On Friday, the Indians (11-19) opened the scoring with a solo shot from Emma Widmeyer on a high fly ball down the left-field line.

The Tornado answered in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Rylee Mangold to right.

Bibs Felton was next up and sent a fly ball to right for an RBI double to push Keyser's lead to 2-1.

Felton missed about a month with an ankle injury, but returned for the final game of the regular season.

"With her bat back in the lineup, that's huge for us," Jones said.

On Tuesday, Berkeley Springs resumed the game and the scoring.

Alaira Harrington sent the first pitch she saw down the third-base line for an RBI double to tie the score at 2.

In the two previous meetings, Keyser outscored Berkeley Springs 29-0 and held the Indians to only two combined hits.

In the section final, Berkeley Springs scored three runs with six hits.

"They came here Friday with a lot of energy," Jones said. "They were ready to play and gave us a challenge. All credit to them, they were ready to go."

With runners on the corners, Rylee Mangold stranded them on a swinging strikeout.

In the bottom of the third, Mangold sent the first pitch she saw into the left center gap for an RBI double to give the Tornado a 3-2 lead.

After Mangold struck out the side in order in the top of the fourth, Keyser started to pull away.

Ivy Bromhal and Mady McIntyre recorded back-to-back hits, then two batters later, Brielle Root drove them home on a line drive two-run single to right.

Kailynn Burns sent a fly ball to right that dropped for an RBI base hit.

After Tayler Likens drew a four-pitch walk, Mangold hit a fly ball down the left field line and kept it fair.

It scored a pair of runs to push the Tornado lead to 8-2.

Harrington responded in the top of the fifth with an RBI double down the left-field line.

After a five-run fourth inning, Keyser sealed the win with four runs in the fifth.

Bromhal hit a low fly ball into center that dropped in for an RBI double.

Two batters later, Austyn Healy hit a ground ball that was bobbled at second for an RBI infield hit.

Root and Burns hit back-to-back singles, setting up Tayler Likens with the bases loaded.

Likens hit a fly ball to right center for a two-run hit to end the game.

Mangold led the Tornado with three hits and four RBIs.

Likens, Root and Burns each had two hits. Likens and Root each drove in a pair of runs while Burns drove in one.

The Tornado combined for 14 hits from nine players.

On Friday, Mangold ended the top of the first with a called strikeout on three pitches.

Her 445th strikeout broke Keyser's career mark, surpassing her former teammate and current WVU Potomac State College sophomore Charity Wolfe.

"It's fantastic, and you gotta remember she's in her junior year," Jones said. "She still has a lot more opportunities to up that number. It just shows the hard work and dedication she's brought to this program. She's a good kid, works extremely hard."

Mangold went the distance across the two days, allowing six hits, three runs and three walks with 12 strikeouts.

Two pitchers combined to allow 14 hits, 11 earned runs and one walk with a strikeout for the Indians.

Harrington led Berkeley Springs with three hits and two RBIs while Widmeyer added two hits and one RBI.

Keyser advances to the Region I finals at Weir (18-9) on Monday.

While the Golden Tornado have won the section four straight seasons, Oak Glen eliminated them in the last three regionals.

"It's the small stuff, especially with the Oak Glen series in the past," Jones said on taking the next step. "They do small things good, we gotta do that good against Weir. It's gonna take a full team effort."

