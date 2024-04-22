Keyser wins Ron Mathias tourney; Allegany, Fort Hill win WestMAC games; Rams top Preston

Apr. 21—KEYSER, W.Va. — No. 3 Keyser went 4-0 on Friday and Saturday to win the Ron Mathias Tournament, routing Hedgesville, 10-1, in five innings to capture the championship.

Keyser (18-7) started the tourney with wins over East Hardy, 11-3, and East Fairmont, 13-0. It defeated Hedgesville, 8-5, in the semifinals and again for the title later in the day on Saturday.

Rylee Mangold pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts to shut down Hedgesville in the final bout. She allowed one run and walked one.

At the plate, Brielle Root, Ivy Bromhal and Leighton Johnson tripled, and Johnson also hit a two-bagger. Tayler Likens, Mangold, Johnson and Madyson McIntyre all had two RBIs each.

Keyser hosts Berkeley Springs on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

No. 1 Allegany 10, Northern 0

Abi Britton clubbed a pair of home runs, Jordyn Sneathen threw a complete-game shutout and Allegany rolled to a five-inning win over Northern on Friday.

Britton hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot during a five-run seventh frame as part of the Penn State signee's three hits. Riley Gallagher (UMBC) was 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs.

Emily McGee doubled to plate the walk-off run in the bottom of the fifth.

Sneathen allowed just three hits in five shutout innings of work. She struck out 11 and walked four.

Demi Ross doubled for Northern (6-4).

Allegany (10-0) is at Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Northern is at Hampshire (6-16) on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Fort Hill 6, Southern 3

OAKLAND — Fort Hill plated six runs in the first inning and Rory Martz went the distance to lead the Sentinels past Western Maryland Athletic Conference rival Southern on Friday.

Southern (6-5) chipped away with two runs in the third inning and one in the sixth, as Adeline Wilson tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings of relief to give the Rams a chance.

But Martz stranded the tying run at the plate to give Fort Hill (6-6) the win.

Martz got the win in the circle, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks in seven frames of work.

Alex Robertson and Tatum Bishop doubled for Fort Hill. Emelee Parks hit a two-bagger for the Rams.

Fort Hill hosts Smithsburg on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Southern is at Mountain Ridge (1-5) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Southern 10, Preston 1

OAKLAND — The Rams bounced back from the defeat to Fort Hill behind six solid frames by Wilson and a pair of homers in a rout of Preston Saturday.

Wilson and Bailey Schmidt hit big flies for Southern, which extended a 2-1 lead after four innings with five scores in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Schmidt was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Wilson was 3 for 4 and drove in a pair.

Wilson allowed one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks in six innings pitched. Parks tossed a scoreless seventh.