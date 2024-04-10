Keyser wins a pitcher's duel over Frankfort, 3-2

Apr. 10—KEYSER, W.Va. — In a battle of two area top five teams and bitter rivals, No. 1 Keyser emerged victorious, winning a classic pitcher's duel 3-2 over No. 5 Frankfort on Tuesday.

Evan Jenkins for the Golden Tornado (8-1) and Lanson Orndorf for the Falcons (4-4) both went the distance.

"We were aggressive at the plate early," Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. "Got guys on the first couple innings. Orndorf worked out of it, he didn't panic. Evan was on point till the sixth inning. Again, like we've seen several times this year, we've got two good pitchers going at each other."

A fielding error, a Hunter Harr single and a hit batter loaded the bases for Keyser in the bottom of the first.

"We played a different defensive lineup today, tough ball in the outfield, we didn't make a play and they did," Frankfort head coach Matt Miller said. "Lanson pitched great, Jenkins pitched outstanding as well. Both of those kids deserve a win tonight."

Patrick Liller sent a fly ball deep to right, clearing the bases with a three-run double.

"You always wanna do that in the first inning," Rohrbaugh said. "If you score in the first inning, that just kind of sets the tone."

After Jenkins retired the side in order in the first two innings, Bubba Bean led off the home half of the second inning with a first pitch single to left.

Noah Broadwater was intentionally walked, then Harr drew another walk to once again load the bases.

A fly ball deep to left stranded the runners to end the inning.

Across the next three innings, the Tornado only put two runners on base, one coming off an error and another on a hit batter.

"I attribute that to their pitcher," Rohrbaugh said. "He was keeping them off balance with his fastball and offspeed stuff. A lot of those guys, he was starting them out with curveballs and he was throwing them for strikes."

Jesus Perdew recorded the first hit for the Falcons on an infield single to second in the fourth, but Frankfort continued to go down quickly the next three innings.

The Falcons only had three baserunners through the first five innings on a pair of walks and Perdew's infield single.

"We took a lot of good pitches, which we can't do against a good pitcher," Miller said. "When you take good pitches against a good pitcher, he's gonna hurt you. Evan took advantage of that. That kid from his freshman year to today is the most improved pitcher I've ever seen."

That changed in the top of the sixth.

Peyton Durst led off and singled to left center.

Then a fielding error at shortstop put two runners on.

Cam Lynch hit a soft grounder to third for an infield single to load the bases.

After a fly out on the next at-bat, Uriah Cutter sent a bullet to right field.

Two runners scored as Cutter's RBI single made it a one-run game.

"We're not gonna stop, we're gonna keep playing," Miller said. "We're a good baseball team, we can explode for runs. We're gonna keep hitting."

After Keyser went down in order in the sixth, Frankfort entered the seventh with one more chance.

After a pair of quick groundouts, Durst drew a walk.

On an 0-2 count with two outs, a groundout to third base ended the game.

Jenkins allowed four hits, two runs and three walks with nine strikeouts.

"He's got good location, he's got a good fastball, decent offspeed," Rohrbaugh said. "The biggest thing is he's around the strike zone all the time."

Orndorf allowed four hits, three runs and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Orndorf had at least two runners on in each of the first three innings, but put up a zero in the second and third to keep it a 3-0 game.

"There's a reason he had the ball today," Miller said. "He's our guy, we're gonna battle with him. He's got great stuff, when his curveball's working for strikes he's very hard to hit. He didn't throw a lot of first pitch balls. That's how he got out of jams. He got bases loaded, the next two kids he throws strike one."

Four players on each team had a hit.

Perdew, usually the Falcons' catcher, recorded Frankfort's only hit through five innings and recorded several key outs in right field.

"Jesus is great, that's the first game he's played in the outfield," Miller said. "For him to go out and make three or four plays, he's an awesome player. He's a freshman that came in, does most of the catching duties, be willing to go to the outfield and play. I got nothing but respect for that kid."

Since the first game against a sectional opponent determines playoff seeding, Keyser will get the edge come playoff time.

"The first game's always the most important," Rohrbaugh said. "The way our's is set up, the first game's what you want."

Keyser heads to the Hot Stove Complex on Wednesday to play Fort Hill at 4:30 p.m.

The Sentinels upset last year's area champion, No. 3 Northern on Tuesday 9-4 in Accident.

Frankfort hosts Hampshire on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

