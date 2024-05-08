Keyser wins; Petersburg, Hampshire, Paw Paw lose in sectionals

May 8—KEYSER, W.Va. — No. 2 Keyser opened the Class AA, Region I Section 2 playoffs with a 9-2 victory against Berkeley Springs on Tuesday.

Noah Broadwater, Logan Rotruck and Josh Shoemaker combined for nine of the 12 hits for the Golden Tornado (17-3).

They each had three hits with Broadwater adding three RBIs.

Chase Davis did not record a hit, but drew three walks.

Landon Tysinger got the win in three innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and three walks with a strikeout.

Lucas Davy went three shutout innings in relief, allowing three hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts.

Davis threw a scoreless seventh frame, allowing one walk with a strikeout.

After Berkeley Springs' starter allowed 10 hits, nine runs and six walks, Jalen Miller threw 2 2/3 shutout innings.

He allowed two hits and two walks with three punchouts.

Kyle Moore led the Indians with three hits and two RBIs.

Keyser hosted No. 4 Frankfort on Wednesday with the winner advancing to the section final on Friday.

Tucker County 9, Petersburg 4

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Tied at 4 after five innings, Tucker County scored five runs in the sixth to defeat Petersburg in the Class A, Region II Section 2 playoffs on Tuesday.

After two walks in the top of the sixth, Blaike Adams hit a ground ball to center for a RBI single.

Now leading 5-4, an intentional walk put two on for Nathaniel Ricotilli who doubled to center for three runs.

Ethan Rosenau sent the next pitch to right for a RBI base hit to put the Mountain Lions up 9-4.

Owen Reel tied the game at 4 in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI single to center for the Vikings (8-17).

Justin Robeson earned the win in four innings out of the bullpen.

He allowed six hits, one run and a walk with three strikeouts.

Ricotilli and Rosenau each had three hits and three RBIs.

Jackson Berg led Petersburg with three hits and a RBI.

Jefferson 11, Hampshire 3

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Errors cost Hampshire in the Class AAA, Region II Section 2 playoff opener on Tuesday.

The Trojans (4-16) committed five errors that led to three runs.

Jett Gross went six innings for the Cougars, allowing five hits, two earned runs and a walk with 11 strikeouts.

Serf Guerra led Jefferson with three hits and two RBIs.

Seven Trojans recorded one hit each.

Conner Wolford went 3 1/3 innings for Hampshire, allowing seven hits, five earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts.

The Trojans will travel to the winner of Tuesday's game between Jefferson and Washington, needing a victory to keep its season alive.

Pendleton County 13, Paw Paw 5

FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Pendleton County out hit Paw Paw 9-2, and despite each team committing four errors, held on for a win in the Class A, Region II Section 2 playoffs on Tuesday.

The Wildcats went for a bullpen game with six pitchers throwing at least one inning.

They combined to allow two hits, two earned runs and seven walks with 10 strikeouts.

Chase Owens led Pendleton County with three hits, two RBIs and a walk.

The Pirates (1-7) used three pitchers who combined to allow nine hits, 13 runs and 10 walks with three strikeouts.

Of the 13 runs, only five were earned.