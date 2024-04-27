Keyser wins over Hampshire; Moorefield defeats Frankfort; Pendleton County blanks East Hardy

Apr. 27—ROMNEY, W.Va. — No. 3 Keyser led 9-7 after five innings before scoring eight unanswered to defeat Hampshire on Friday.

The Golden Tornado (19-9) scored 14 runs in the final three innings.

Rylee Mangold hit a three-run home run in the seventh that completed Keyser's scoring.

She led the Tornado with three hits, six RBIs and a stolen base.

Tayler Likens also had three hits with two RBIs and two walks. Leighton Johnson and Madyson McIntyre each had two hits.

McIntyre earned the win in five innings, allowing seven hits, six earned runs and three walks with five strikeouts.

Mangold got the save after entering in the sixth with a two-run lead. She only allowed one hit with no walks and five strikeouts.

Ava Call and Dakota Strawderman led the Trojans (8-18) with two hits.

No. 4 Moorefield 6, Frankfort 2

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Four Yellow Jackets had multiple hits while only three Falcons recorded had one each in Moorefield's victory against Frankfort on Friday.

Makenna Crites and Gracie Simmons led the Jackets (14-8) with three hits and combined for six of Moorefield's 12 total.

CiCi Kump and Raleigh Kuykendall each had two hits.

Amber Williams went the distance, allowing three hits, two unearned runs and four walks with 10 strikeouts.

Aubrie Root went six innings for the Falcons (9-15), allowing 12 hits, six runs and three walks with four strikeouts.

Pendleton County 10, East Hardy 0

BAKER, W.Va. — Avery Townsend hit two home runs, leading Pendleton County to a six-inning shutout over East Hardy on Friday.

She led off the game with a solo shot to right, then hit a two-run homer to right in the fourth that made it 7-0.

She finished with two hits, three RBIs and two stolen bases.

Baylee Beachler and Lizzie Alt each had a pair of hits.

Beachler earned the win in four shutout innings of relief, allowing no hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Madison Strosnider went six innings for the Cougars (2-17), allowing eight hits, five earned runs and two walks with six strikeouts.