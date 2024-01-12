Keyser wins both matches, Fort Hill beats southern at tri-meet

Jan. 12—CUMBERLAND — Keyser won both of its matches at the tri-meet hosted by Fort Hill on Thursday.

The Golden Tornado defeated Southern 69-9 and Fort Hill 55-24.

The Sentinels beat the Rams 51-30 in the final match of the night.

By splitting the pair of matches, Fort Hill's record is now 9-2.

"I thought the kids did really well," Fort Hill head coach Bernie Nichols said. "There were some matches that we lost that we definitely could've won, but that's wrestling."

Keyser and Southern opened the night.

In the 106-pound weight class, Keyser's Jackson Swingle pinned Skylar Baker at the 1:10 mark of the first period.

The Tornado won the 113-pound class by forfeit. In the 120-pound class, the Tornado's Lane Metcalf pinned Bradly Hamilton at the 1:47 mark in the opening period.

Keyser's Owen Rotruck won the 126-pound class, pinning Zeke Tasker at the 1:21 mark of the first frame.

In the 132-pound class, Dalen Judy of the Tornado won by pin over Hayden Williams at the 1:04 mark of the first period.

The 138-pound class was won by Southern's Hayden Harvey who defeated Chase House in a 10-5 decision.

In the 144-pound class, Keyser's Preston House won by pin over Austin Mahon at the 1:44 mark in the second period.

The Tornado's Tanner Detrick pinned Aiden Millar in the 150-pound class 14.3 seconds into the first period.

Ben Nazelrod of the Rams pinned Alex Detrick in the 157-pound class with 0.9 seconds left in the second period.

In the 165-pound class, Bucky Shoemaker from the Tornado defeated Austin Friend in an 8-4 decision.

Keyser's Liam Gold took the 175-pound class over Pierce Ramos on a pin at the 1:07 mark in the third period.

The Tornado won by forfeit in the 190- and 215-pound classes.

At 285, Jeremiah Kisamore of Keyser pinned Joel Dove with 1:21 to go in the first period.

Up next was Keyser and Fort Hill. In the 106-pound class, the Tornado's Swingle pinned Amy Tressler 17 seconds into the first period.

Kayden Durr from Keyser won a 12-2 decision over Owen Walker in the 113-pound class.

Metcalf from the Tornado pinned Jake Rice in the 120-pound class at the 31.3 second mark of the opening period.

Keyser's Owen Rotruck won by pin over Wyatt Ranker in the 126-pound class at the 1:26 mark in the first frame.

Keyser won the 132 by forfeit.

Chase House of the Tornado took the 138-pound class over Alivian Heavner with a pin 15 seconds into the match.

Keyser's Preston House won the 144-pound class by pin over Kaiden Cole with a pin at the 58.4 second mark in the first period.

In the 150, Tanner Detrick pinned Liam Wariner at the 25.2 mark of the first period.

Kolton Wharton from the Sentinels pinned Alex Detrick in the 157-pound class with 10.5 seconds left in the first period.

Jaylan Atkinson of Fort Hill pinned Shoemaker in the 165-pound class with 1:44 left in the second period.

Nick Willison from the Sentinels won the 175-pound class with a pin over Gold with 1:05 left in the second period.

Fort Hill trailed 18-0 to open the match, but Willison's win tied it at 18.

"Nick's a first-year wrestler," Nichols said. "He does a phenomenal job and he works really hard. You can see his intensity out on the mat. That's pretty much what you see in the practice room."

In the 190-pound class, Logan Rotruck of Keyser won by decision over Bryson Metz, 5-2.

The Tornado's Jake Anderson pinned Wyatt Walker with 25.8 seconds left in the third period of the 215-pound class.

Fort Hill's Carter Hess won at 285 over Kisamore who had to forfeit due to an injury suffered during the match.

The evening concluded with the Sentinels defeating the Rams.

In the 106-pound class, the Rams' Baker pinned Tressler with 18.6 seconds left in the first period.

The Sentinels won the 113-, 190-, 215- and 285-pound classes by forfeit.

Hamilton of Southern pinned Rice in the 120 with 21 seconds left in the third period.

The 126-pound class produced a thrilling match that ended in a 14-12 decision win for Fort Hill's Ranker over Tasker.

Tied at 3 after the first period, Ranker took a 9-6 lead in the second period.

They went back and forth in scoring in the third period with each holding the lead during the final 50 seconds.

Tied at 12, Ranker earned two points on a takedown for the win.

"This is his first year wrestling," Nichols said. "He practices really hard, he's a very physical kid. It's gonna be exciting to see what he does."

Harvey of Southern took the 132-pound class win a pin over Chloe Williams 45 seconds into the first period.

The 144-pound class saw Fort Hill's Cole pin Mahon with 53.2 seconds left in the second period.

Wariner won the 150-pound class by pin over Millar with 1:44 left in the second period.

Southern's Ben Nazelrod pinned Wharton in the 157-pound class with 1:07 left in the second period.

Atkinson of Fort Hill pinned Friend in the 165-pound class with 1:27 left in the first period. It was his second win of the evening.

"Jaylan's a captain, he's wrestled for four years," Nichols said. "He's just gotten better and better every year. He's really improved in his wrestling style."

Willison won via injury over Ramos in the 175-pound class.

The evening concluded on an unfortunate note. In the 138-pound class, Heavner injured her back 10 seconds into the match.

"I don't know what happened, it was kind of a freak thing," Nichols said. "I don't know if she went over too far or pinched a nerve. It's nerve-wracking when you see someone get hurt."

Hayden Williams took the win by injury.

Nichols mentioned he's appreciative that Fort Hill had properly trained medical experts available for moments like these.

"I'm just glad she's ok," Nichols said. "That's the only thing that's important to me. That's more important than the win."

Fort Hill competes in a tri-match at Francis Scott Key on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Sentinels will face the Eagles and North Hagerstown.

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Email him with scores and story suggestions at jkendall@times-news.com.