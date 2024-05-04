Keyser vs Berkeley Springs softball suspended, postponed to Monday

May 3—KEYSER, W.Va. — The Class AA, Region I, Section 2 Final between No. 3 Keyser and Berkeley Springs was suspended due to lightning on Friday and will resume on Monday at 6 p.m.

Just before the start of the third inning, the umpires called both teams to their dugouts.

As heavy rain fell and several lightning strikes were seen, the game was suspended after about 15 minutes.

The Golden Tornado (22-8) were leading 2-1 heading into the third.

In the top of the first, Emma Widmeyer sent a high fly ball down the left field line and kept it fair for a solo home run to put the Indians ahead 1-0.

Keyser answered in the bottom of the first when Rylee Mangold sent the first pitch on a one hop to right for an RBI single.

Bibs Felton then sent a fly ball to right to give the Tornado a 2-1 lead.

Marley Heath was set to lead off the top of the third for Berkeley Springs.

