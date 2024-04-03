Keyser splits in Myrtle Beach; Pendleton County blanks East Hardy

Apr. 3—MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — No. 3 Keyser split the first two games of the Grand Strand Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Golden Tornado (5-4) lost 12-2 on Monday to Vestal, New York, before shutting out Cheraw, South Carolina, 10-0 on Tuesday in six innings.

The Tornado scored four in the first inning and never looked back, adding a run in the second then scoring five in the final two innings.

Rylee Mangold earned the win in six innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out nine.

Tayler Likens, Bibs Felton and Austyn Healy each had a pair of hits.

On Monday, the Tornado faced a Golden Bears squad with several athletes committed to play in college.

Chloe Burkhard is committed to Division II D'Youville for field hockey and had three hits.

Caitlyn Petteys will play softball at UConn. She broke a 2-2 tie in the third inning with a two-run home run to center field.

Petteys, Allie Policare and Kendall Brady, who is committed to play field hockey at Division I Holy Cross, each had two hits.

Keyser scored its runs in the first inning on a two-RBI triple by Felton.

The Tornado face Louisville, Kentucky's Pleasure Park on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Pendleton County 8 East Hardy 0FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Pendleton County scored three runs in each of the final two innings to defeat East Hardy in five innings on Monday.

Leading 3-0 in the fourth, Jenna Smith hit an inside-the-park home run to right field that scored two runs.

Up 6-0 the following inning, Jaiden Mitts stole home and Avery Townsend doubled for another run.

A groundout added the eighth run on the next at-bat.

Baylee Beachler went the distance for the Wildcats, allowing one hit and two walks with 11 punchouts.

Townsend led Pendleton County with two hits and two RBIs.

The Cougars (0-6) only recorded one hit, a single in the fifth by Bryce Miller.

East Hardy goes to No. 5 Frankfort on Wednesday at 5 p.m.