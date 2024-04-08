Keyser routs Pendleton, Petersburg at Legends tourney; East Hardy wins, Fort Hill falls

Apr. 8—PETERSBURG, W.Va. — No. 1 Keyser pushed its winning streak to seven games Saturday with a pair of routs over Pendleton County, 13-1, and Petersburg, 9-2, at the Legends Tournament.

The Golden Tornado (7-1) out-hit Pendleton 12-2, led by Patrick Liller, who went 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Chase Davis and Josh Shoemaker had two hits apiece, and Bubba Bean, Evan Jenkins and Lucas Davy doubled.

Jenkins got the win on the mound, striking out seven over three one-hit, shutout innings. Keyser won the game in five frames via run rule.

Jenkins homered against Petersburg, and Logan Rotruck struck a two-bagger. Noah Broadwater and Davis had three hits apiece, and Shoemaker had a pair of knocks.

Broadwater earned the victory on the mound, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts and no walks in four innings pitched. Liller tossed two shutout frames in relief.

Kaleb Kuhn homered for Petersburg and Colon Mauzy doubled.

Keyser hosts Frankfort (4-3) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Petersburg is at East Hardy (4-1) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

No. 4 East Hardy 6 Moorefield 2

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Garrett VanMeter took care of the offense, and Shayne Sisler tossed a gem to lead East Hardy to a season sweep over its Hardy County rival on Saturday.

VanMeter homered, doubled and drove in four runs. His two-bagger in the third gave the Cougars a 2-0 lead, and his two-run shot in the seventh gave East Hardy a comfortable edge.

Sisler allowed just one run on two hits with four strikeouts and a walk in six innings of work. VanMeter came on in the seventh and allowed a run.

Gary Weese was dealt the loss for Moorfield, allowing six runs in 6 2/3 innings. Alex Miller singled twice, accounting for 2/3 of the Yellow Jackets' base hits. East Hardy had 10 hits.

East Hardy is at Allegany (5-2) on Monday at 5 p.m. Moorefield (5-3) hosts Pendleton County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Broadfording 4 Fort Hill 0

POTOMAC PARK — Broadfording's Lance Overcash threw a complete-game shutout to down Fort Hill on Saturday.

Overcash needed just 77 pitches to go the distance, allowing just three hits and striking out nine to one walk in seven innings pitched.

Jun Kim went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs.

Logan Vanmeter went 2 for 3, and Carson Bender singled for the Sentinels' only other base hit.

Fort Hill (3-4) is at Hancock on Monday at 4:45 p.m.