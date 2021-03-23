Keyser girls crush Bishop Walsh 59-29

Mar. 23—CUMBERLAND — After a week-long layoff and multiple cancellations, Keyser predictably started its road matchup at Bishop Walsh slowly.

It didn't last long.

The Golden Tornado opened the second quarter on a 16-0 blitz, blowing a four-point game into a 20-point laugher. Keyser never looked back to beat an overmatched BW, 59-29, Monday at Bishop Walsh.

"A little rusty. We got things going, made some lay-ups. A little pressure bothered them enough to get some easy buckets and we moved the ball enough," Golden Tornado head coach Josh Blowe said. "We made some free-throws tonight, so I'll be able to sleep tonight now.

"I was very happy. Very good team win, everyone got to play, almost everyone scored again."

Keyser was originally scheduled to take on Bridgeport, but Blowe was forced to find a replacement after the Harrison County school backed out.

Bishop Walsh jumped on the chance on short notice. Playing in just their fifth game of the season and with one of their top scorers, Karli O'Neal, sidelined due to injury, the Spartans had a tough go of it.

After Keyser led a sloppy 8-6 start to the festivities, the Golden Tornado blew the game open in an instant.

Alexa Shoemaker, who finished with 10 points, buried a 3-pointer from the left side of the arc, then nobody stopped Maddy Broadwater in transition, who went coast-to-coast for a score to make it 17-6. BW was never close again after that.

"Keyser's solid, they're well-rounded, well-coached," Bishop Walsh head coach Dave Winner said. "We're so young, we have three seniors but it's just our fifth game all year. You can see we have trouble scoring.

"I thought our girls tried, I didn't think they quit. It is what it is. We're just going to keep trying the best we can. ... We've only practiced for about two-and-a-half weeks."

Broadwater might've had the best offensive game of her career, scoring 21 points on seven field goals and a perfect 7 for 7 day from the line.

Broadwater did most of her damage in the paint, repeatedly attacking the Spartans' zone where she found a soft spot on the left baseline.

"She played really well against Hampshire, she had 15 over there," Blowe said. "The first four games of the season she was kind of trending in the wrong direction, but we knew what kind of player she was. She wasn't playing up to her potential, but now she's starting to see it and feel it. Hopefully, that carries on the rest of the season.

"Run the baseline, find the right spot, understand how the defense is moving. She did a great job working behind the defense."

Keyser built on that momentum to take a 26-6 lead. Bishop Walsh ended the first half with a quick 6-0 burst, all of which came from senior Sarah Wharton, who tallied a team-high 12 points on four buckets, making 4 of 7 from the stripe.

But the Golden Tornado regained control after halftime to double up Bishop Walsh, 42-21, following the third period.

Keyser's balanced offense was on full display. Kaili Crowl joined Broadwater and Shoemaker in double figures with 10 points. Averi Everline ended with six.

Starter Rebekah Biser was nearly held out of the scoring, but she confidently stepped into and hit a three from the top of the arc in the fourth quarter, which the Golden Tornado dominated 17-8.

"I don't think any team I've ever coached, and any team around this area that I've ever coached against, (has our depth)," Blowe said. "We have eight girls who have scored double figures this year. That's almost unheard of.

"I'd like to have that one, some teams have 20-,30-point scorers. That would be good also. But it's also great to have that balance and depth on the bench, where we know we're not losing anything when we sub."

Coming off a promising 15-9 season for Bishop Walsh, the pandemic put the program's progress on hold.

In addition to O'Neal's absence, expected starter Maria DaSilva couldn't return to Cumberland from Brazil due to COVID. As for many teams, 2021 feels like a wasted year of eligibility.

"We don't have the numbers, we can't have a kid not come back and have your best guard get hurt and compete," Winner said. "The kids do it all up here. They do so much, they don't have time to just do one sport. They do cheerleading, they do the play, which is all good. Last year, we had summer workouts, we had a month-and-a-half of practice and we had thirty games."

Freshman Autumn Hoppert was a bright spot for the Spartans with seven points, hitting a triple, and Grace Bearinger finished with five.

Keyser's next game is at Frankfort on Friday at 7 p.m.

Bishop Walsh is slated to face Hampshire next week, but it may get a road rematch with the Golden Tornado on Saturday if Spring Mills can't make the trip to Keyser.

Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.