Keyser, East Hardy earn road wins; Fort Hill, Northern roll; Calvary falls

Apr. 30—FAIRMONT, W.Va. — After losing two games for the first time this season, No. 2 Keyser has won two straight after a 7-4 road win at East Fairmont on Monday.

The Golden Tornado (15-3) trailed 3-2 after two innings before outscoring the Bees 5-1 to end the game.

Hunter Harr led the Tornado with a 3 for 4 performance.

He drove in two RBIs and had a stolen base.

Noah Broadwater and Bubba Bean each had a pair of hits.

Evan Jenkins earned the win in four innings, allowing two hits, three unearned runs and four walks with eight strikeouts.

Patrick Liller allowed one run across three innings along with four hits and a walk.

Carter McKnight took the loss for East Fairmont in 6 2/3 innings, allowing 11 hits, four earned runs and a walk with four strikeouts.

Keyser hosts Spring Mills on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

No. 4 East Hardy 10, John Handley 9

WINCHESTER, Va. — Mason Hamilton was key in helping No. 4 East Hardy hold on to a one-run victory at John Handley on Monday.

With the Cougars (14-6) up 10-9 in the bottom of the seventh, Hamilton struck out the side in order to earn the save.

He also went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two stolen bases.

Evan Hamilton went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a stolen base.

Garrett Van Meter and Nate Sager each had two hits.

Van Meter drove in three RBIs and also had a stolen base, one of five by the Cougars.

Nate Sager earned the win in four innings, allowing three hits, three earned runs and four walks with two strikeouts.

East Hardy plays at No. 3 Southern on Tuesday.

Fort Hill 11, Petersburg 0

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Bobby Brauer drove in four RBIs, leading Fort Hill to a five-inning shutout victory against Petersburg on Monday.

Brauer went 2 for 3 with a double for the Sentinels (8-8).

He also got the win in 4 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

Carson Bender recorded three hits and an RBI while Bryson Metz had two hits with three RBIs.

Metz also swiped a pair of bases.

Elek Taylor led the Vikings (6-14) with two hits.

Petersburg plays at Tygarts Valley on Tuesday.

The Sentinels head to Brunswick on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Northern 15, Hancock 0

ACCIDENT — Northern plated 10 runs in the fourth inning to blow out Hancock on Monday evening.

Liam Stewart finished 2 for 3 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored, Kyle Broadwater was 3 for 3 with a double and scored three runs, Luke Ross had four runs and Cole Folk tallied three RBIs.

Broadwater earned the win on the mound, tossing four shutout innings of two-hit ball with two strikeouts and two walks. Landon Yoder threw a scoreless inning of relief.

Northern hosts No. 3 Southern on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley 10, Calvary 4

POTOMAC PARK — Cumberland Valley led 5-0 after two innings and never looked back, earning a road win at Calvary on Monday at the Hot Stove Complex.

The Blazers scored four runs in the second and sixth innings and one run in the first and fourth innings.

G. Brokens got the win in four innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and no walks with seven strikeouts.

G. Scheeler earned the save entering in the fifth leading 5-4.

He allowed four hits and two runs with no walks and three strikeouts.

K. Barclay led the Blazers with two hits and three RBIs while Brokens added two hits and two RBIs.

First names for Cumberland Valley were not provided.

Sammy Scritchfield led the Eagles (3-8) with three hits and a stolen base.

Reed Jackson added two hits and two RBIs and Levi Carrington also had two hits with an RBI.

Calvary played at Shalom on Tuesday.