Keyser baseball, softball playoff games postponed to Thursday

Jun. 3—KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser's baseball and softball Class AA, Region I, Section II playoff games against Berkeley Springs Wednesday were suspended due to inclement weather.

The baseball team will be trailing 5-3 in the top of the second when play resumes today at 5 p.m., and the softball squad will be leading 2-0 in the bottom of the first at 6 p.m.

In the baseball game, the Indians lit up the Golden Tornado with five first-inning runs, but play was halted by a lightning strike with Noah Broadwater leading off the bottom half of the first. He had a 3-1 count.

The sky opened up, and what was initially intended as a 30-minute stoppage turned into an hour-and-40-minute delay. With Berkeley Springs' momentum halted, the Keyser bats came alive.

After a free pass to Broadwater, Sammy Bradfield crushed a triple to center to score him. Darrick Broadwater plated Bradfield with a single.

Bradfield came around when a throw by the catcher, intended to gun out a runner stealing second in a first-and-third situation, was too high, cutting the Golden Tornado's deficit to 5-3.

The teams attempted to play through steady rain, but the precipitation became too dense and the game was halted in the top of the second.

Berkeley Springs will have runners on first and third with no outs when play resumes.

On Ron Mathias Field, top-seeded Keyser (25-3) scored a pair on a lead-off homer by Carlie DelSignore and a run-scoring double by Charity Wolfe.

Wolfe will be on second base with two outs and Morgan Pratt at the plate when the action picks up today.

Aly Smith hit a triple in the inning to set up Wolfe's RBI. Wolfe pitched a scoreless top half on 23 pitches, striking out two and walking one.

