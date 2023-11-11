Keys to winning: How does Colorado State football beat San Diego State in must-win game?

CSU football's senior safety Henry Blackburn yells to pump himself up before the coin toss during the Border War against Wyoming at War Mermorial Stadium on Friday Nov. 3, 2023 in Laramie, Wyo.

Playoff game.

That's been the message in the Colorado State football program all week.

It's not the position the Rams wanted to be in, but it's where they've put themselves. It's a three-week playoff for CSU to reach a bowl game.

At 3-6, any loss in the final three games eliminates the Rams from bowl contention. It's the same case Saturday for visiting San Diego State (5 p.m. Canvas Stadium, CBS Sports Network).

Can CSU start a run to the postseason? Here are keys to winning Saturday's game.

Play like a bowl team

This CSU team has been convinced from the start that it's a bowl-quality team. At times it's easy to see exactly that. Outside Washington State in the opener, the Rams have been competitive in every game but haven't done enough to win enough.

"We didn't do anything extremely under par, but we really didn't do anything to win the game, either," CSU coach Jay Norvell said about last week's loss at Wyoming. "We're going to have to go win the game. You can't expect them to give it to you."

That's the summary of the season, really. The Rams are competitive and right there, but don't take control and force the outcome to go their way.

You're a bowl team? OK, go play like it.

Start the game (more on that below) like your 2023 football life depends on it. Be aggressive but smart. Drop the big mental lapses at key times. Make frequent explosive plays on offense.

This is more mentality than X's and O's. This team says it's locked in. Go show it.

Win the starts

CSU football's sophomore wide receiver Louis Brown IV (4) hauls in a touchdown in the second quarter against Wyoming at War Mermorial Stadium on Friday Nov. 3, 2023 in Laramie, Wyo.

Sometimes it can be oversimplifying to talk about starting fast or scores in certain quarters. A lot of factors go into a short 15-minute segment that can skew numbers.

But there are some alarming trends for CSU in starts, meaning the beginning of games and the restart in the third quarter after halftime.

CSU is outscoring opponents in first quarters (58-54) on the season, but the Rams have zero first-quarter points in the last four games.

Numbers in third quarters are even more alarming. CSU is being outscored 66-23 overall and 51-10 in third quarters in Mountain West play. Over the last three weeks the Rams have dug a cumulative 37-0 deficit in third quarters.

Too often it feels like CSU has to tiptoe its way into a half like it's a cold swimming pool. The Rams need to dive right in and get to swimming.

It's really hard to win when you don't start either half well.

Don't let a QB have his Heisman day

One of the reasons CSU is in its predicament of needing to win out is because the Rams have let some average passing QBs have big days. It's one thing when Shedeur Sanders makes big plays. Frustrating, yes, but he's likely a first-round pick in the future.

But Cooper Legas? Jayden Maiava? No disrespect to them, but they're mostly average passers in the Mountain West right now. Not against CSU.

A look at a few quarterbacks and how they did against CSU against their averages:

Cooper Legas (Utah State): 19--for-29 (65.5%), 387 yards, 4 touchdowns, 2 interceptions. Averages 215 yards per game on 66.6% passing.

Jayden Maiava (UNLV): 27-for-36 (75%), 353 yards. Averages 203 yards per game on 65% passing.

Andrew Peasley (Wyoming): 15-for-22 (68%), 140 yards, 2 touchdowns, one interception. Averages 149 yards per game on 59% passing.

Nov 3, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) against the Colorado State Rams during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego State's Jalen Mayden is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound tank of a QB, who used to be a safety. He can be dangerous running (he had a 100-yard rushing game earlier this season and averages 4.3 yards per carry) but throws for just 177 yards per game, has seven interceptions and is the Mountain West's lowest-rated QB in passing efficiency.

CSU's defense has been a letdown after an offseason of saying it could be best in the Mountain West. It's been far from that, but shutting down Mayden and helping lead the Rams to a win would be a good start to a potential strong finish.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: How does Colorado State football beat San Diego State in must-win game?