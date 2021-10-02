Keys to a Week 4 Cardinals’ win over the Rams

The 3-0 Arizona Cardinals will take on the 3-0 Los Angeles Rams on the road in a matchup that will determine the early favorite to win the NFC West. The Cardinals have not beaten the Rams in their last eight attempts, so it will not come easy.

If they are to somehow defeat the Rams, this is what they will have to do.

Protect Kyler Murray

Murray was injured in his last start against the Rams. He has been sacked 11 times in four games against them.

Murray’s prolific passing numbers to start the season are in part because of his development, part a reflection of better talent at receiver and part due to an improved offensive line.

Now, this weekend, the Cardinals could be down up to three of their top linemen. Protection will need to be an even bigger focus

Stop the run early

The Cardinals shut down the running game at the very beginning of the game in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. That forced the Titans to pass the ball, which led to sacks.

The Cardinals had a tougher time the last two weeks because they allowed both the Vikings and the Jaguars to gain chunks of yards on first time.

The Rams do not have a strong rushing attack, averaging only 83.7 yards per game this season, but stopping the run game will make play-action look like a pass, which then makes play-action ineffective.

Don't allow Rams defense or special teams score a touchdown

Kyler Murray threw a pick-six in Week 2 against the Vikings. The Cardinals allowed a missed field goal to be returned 109 yards for a touchdown before halftime.

Those scores almost cost them the game.

Cardinals quarterbacks have thrown a pick-six in three of the last four games against the Rams.

The Rams offense is plenty tough enough to defend. The Cardinals can ill afford to allow other units to get in the end zone.

Continue to play great third-down defense

Arizona has the second-best third-down defense in the league, allowing opponents to convert only 25.7% of the time.

The Rams have the third-best third-down offense in the league, picking up first down 54.3% of the time.

