Keys to a Week 17 win to start the new year by the Cardinals

It has been a strange week for the Arizona Cardinals and their fans. Last Saturday, disappointment consumed Christmas night following their 22-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Fans were in disbelief that their team, which started 7-0, had now lost its third consecutive game.

Then, on Sunday, thanks to the Los Angeles Rams win over the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona clinched its first playoff berth since 2015. In the process, however, that also meant the Cardinals fell out of the division lead and are now one game behind the Rams in the NFC West.



As the week wore on, five members of the Cardinals, including their best offensive lineman, left tackle D.J. Humphries, were placed on COVID reserve. Accounting for 99% of their offensive snaps, Humphries has been Arizona’s lone mainstay on the line.

This Sunday, the Cardinals will travel to face the red-hot Dallas Cowboys. Winners of their last four games, the Cowboys put up their highest point total of the season in their last game, a 56-14 beatdown of the Washington Football Team.

AT&T Stadium, which opened in 2009, will be a welcome sight for both the Cardinals and their quarterback, Kyler Murray. Arizona has played two games there and won both. Dating back to his days as a Texas high school standout, Kyler Murray has a perfect 8-0 lifetime record there.

What will the Cardinals need to do to keep Murray undefeated there? Below are this week’s keys to a Week 17 victory.

Kliff Kingsbury’s game management

During their losing streak, Kingsbury has made a number of questionable decisions — going for it on fourth downs when a field goal was sufficient, challenging a play where it was an obvious catch, not challenging one when it was questionable. The overall playcalling has lacked the efficiency displayed earlier in the season. Kingsbury appears to have lost his swagger and confidence.

During their winning streak, the Cardinals typically played with a lead, sometimes a double-digit lead. Over the past three weeks, they have mostly played from behind. Kingsbury has been abandoning the run, relied too much on his Air Raid roots, and the results have not been favorable.

The Cowboys enter Sunday with the league’s highest-scoring offense, 30.5 points per game. Once a top-five team in time of possession, Kingsbury’s game plan needs to focus on keeping the Dallas high octane offense on the sideline as much as possible.

The 7-0 version of Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray’s performance since he returned from a 37-day absence has been well short of the MVP-caliber level he showed in the first half of the season.

Similar to his head coach, Murray does not appear to be playing with the same level of confidence and swagger he displayed when the club was 7-0. For the Cardinals to be successful, they will need that version of Kyler Murray. That Murray was able to overcome the mistakes of his teammates. He was able to hold his head high and rally those around him. Murray has not shown he has full trust with his receivers or offensive line.

Penalties, drops and protection breakdowns did not faze the 7-0 version of Murray. They were seen as a challenge to wrangle and he did so with great success. The Cardinals will only go as far as Murray is willing to take them.

Establish the run

As of December 5th, Arizona was second in run rate at 50.1%. Over the course of the last three games, the Cardinals have run the ball a mere 31.3% of the time. As Dan Bickley with 98.7 ArizonaSports points out:

Running the football was once a big part of Cardinals identity. In the past three games, Kliff Kingsbury has pretty much abandoned that mentality, throwing 143 times compared to 65 rushes, even though his team averaged 5.2 yards per carry against LA, DET and IND. #TooCute — Dan Bickley (@danbickley) December 26, 2021

As previously mentioned, the Cowboys currently possess the NFL’s top offense in both yards per game (409.5) and points scored (30.5). The best formula for defeating them is to wear their defense down, keep the offense off the field, and dominate the time of possession.

Don't turn the ball over

The Dallas Cowboys are the most opportunistic team in the NFL. They lead the NFL in takeaways (33) and interceptions (25). During their recent four-game winning streak, Dallas has recorded 14 turnovers, an average of 3.5 per game.

Hold up at cornerback

Defensively, the Cardinals have allowed the most touchdowns (21) to opposing wide receivers. The injury bug has hit the Cardinals’ secondary hard. Robert Alford was placed on injured reserve on December 18th and will miss his third consecutive game. Rookie Marco Wilson sustained a shoulder injury in the last game and has been ruled out. That will leave starter Byron Murphy Jr and backup Antonio Hamilton as the two primary corners. The team has not yet announced who they will elevate from the practice squad. Regardless, their task will be daunting as they face the likes of Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Combined they account for nearly 2,000 yards and 13 touchdowns. Cedrick Wilson and Michael Gallup round out a very capable supporting cast.

Arizona may have closed out the calendar year of 2021 in disappointment, but have an opportunity to get back on track with their first game of 2022. With only two games remaining, the Cardinals’ window to regain the NFC West lead and improve their playoff seeding is still within their grasp. It starts Sunday in Dallas.

