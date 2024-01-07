Keys to Washington vs. Michigan CFP title game

Following media day, Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz discusses the keys to the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Huskies and Wolverines - and gives his pick to win it all.

JASON FITZ: We're standing in Houston for the College Football Playoff Championship media days, and after talking to everybody, one thing has become clear. The course of this game is no different than we thought it was a couple of days ago. Now, here's what we learned over the course of media days.

After talking to Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer, he made it clear, Dillon Johnson, star running back, is as of now a full go, not limited, a full go. That has a huge impact to Washington's offense. We all know that. But the real key to this game is going to be Washington's offensive line.

They won the Joe Moore Award for a reason. They are the best offensive line in the country, and after talking to him, I only feel more galvanized in their ability to come together. Now, there is a difference in the chip on the shoulder for both of these teams, and that was also abundantly clear in the process of talking to everybody.

Michigan has an us versus the world mentality, while Michael Penix Jr. told me specifically, he has an us versus us mentality. They're only worried about themselves. As this game plays out, I have to wonder how all of the pressure and all of the spotlight will play into everybody that's a part of this game.

I expect JJ McCarthy to be a bigger part of the passing game. He has to be, but we haven't seen that volume from him throughout the course of the year. We have seen that from Michael Penix Jr., and that will play a huge difference in how this match-up goes. There will be points galore on both sides. That, we know.

What we also know is, no matter what happens in this game, we don't know anything about Jim Harbaugh. He made it clear, despite being asked multiple times, one thing, he is not looking to his future. He is not worried about his future, and he is not answering questions about his future. So for this moment, all we can do is enjoy what looks to be an incredible National Championship match-up between Washington and Michigan. By the way, since you asked, I think Washington pulls off the upset, shocks the world, and the Huskies are going to be your national champion.