Keys to Victory for the Oregon Ducks against the Washington Huskies

We’re just a day away from the most important Oregon Ducks’ game in recent memory. On Saturday, The No. 8 Ducks will face off against the No. 7 Washington Huskies in Seattle. Last season, the Huskies upset the Ducks in Eugene 37-34, and on the road this weekend Oregon will look to exact revenge.

The Ducks are 2.5-point underdogs in this game, which is about as close as betting lines get. This matchup will feature two of the best QBs and offenses in the country. Oregon should have the edge defensively, but overall, this is a pretty deadlocked matchup.

In order for the Ducks to win this game, they will need to do a multitude of things, but below I’ve distilled the three things I think will be most important to an Oregon victory.

Hot Start

The Huskies’ greatest strength is their offense, so it will be paramount for Bo Nix and the Ducks’ offense to come out hot to try to expose their defense. If they don’t, it could give the Huskies’ defense momentum, which could create a hole that it will be tough for Oregon to crawl out of. A first-drive touchdown would be massive. Perhaps, a Bo Nix to Troy Franklin deep connection.

Pressure Penix

Michael Penix Jr. is the catalyst of the Huskies’ offense, and one of the reasons for his dominance this year has been how well Washington’s O-line has protected him. Jordan Burch, Brandon Dorlus, Evan Williams, and Matayo Uigalalei have all proven to be elite pass rushers this season, but this game will be their toughest and most important.

Develop the run game

I’ve said this a lot this week, but if there is one thing we learned from the Oregon v. Stanford game, it is that when the Ducks run game isn’t on, the rest of the offense struggles. Washington doesn’t have the best run defense, which provides a good environment to give Bucky Irving and Jordan James a heavy dose of the football. Also, if those RBs get cooking early, it will bring the Huskies’ safeties up closer to the box, and open up the passing attack.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire