Keys to Victory: Oklahoma has to stop the run vs. UCF’s elite rushing attack

Saturday’s first-ever matchup between UCF and Oklahoma will be exciting. Storylines will focus on former Knights turned Sooners Dillon Gabriel and Jeff Lebby. Oklahoma is playing its first game since their season-altering win against Texas. The Sooners are first in the Big 12 standings. They are in a prime position to win out and punch their ticket to Arlington to play for one final Big 12 title.

Their ascension up the Big 12 mountain continues, with UCF making the trip to Norman.

UCF isn’t a team Oklahoma can go through the motions with and expect to win. The Sooners are ranked in the top 10 and are the target for teams wanting to spoil Oklahoma’s Big 12 and College Football Playoff push.

How does Oklahoma avoid a colossal letdown in front of what should be a packed house on Saturday? We’ve covered it in our keys to the game for an Oklahoma victory.

0-0

Nathan Fish, The Oklahoman

Head coach Brent Venables has repeatedly reiterated to the media about staying present, in the moment, and attacking their standard each week. It’s been a staple of his media sessions all season long, and it couldn’t be more prevalent than this week.

Oklahoma has to put the Texas game behind them and move forward. Your season isn’t complete just because you beat them, and simultaneously, you have to respect the remainder of your opponents. Even if they aren’t as talented as Texas was.

This is a UCF team that is also coming off a bye. In their last game, they got embarrassed by the Kansas Jayhawks. They’ll be chomping at the bit to get after the Sooners, and if Oklahoma doesn’t match their energy from the kickoff, they could find themselves in a dogfight.

Pound the rock

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The most efficient way for the Sooners to move the ball this season has been through the air. While that will remain true with the way Dillon Gabriel’s been slinging the rock, Oklahoma should look to gain some positive momentum for their run game. It’s not unrealistic to expect the Sooners to run for more than 200 yards against the Knights.

UCF brings the nation’s No. 120 run defense. They allow teams to rush for an average of 197 yards on the ground. The opportunities to run will be there. Can the offensive line generate the push, and will the running backs hit the holes to gash the Knights? We’ll find out.

Bottle them up

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

While the Oklahoma Sooners set the tone in the trenches on offense to help establish the running game. How well the Sooners’ defense battles up front against the Knights’ rushing attack will determine the game.

Ironically, as lousy as UCF’s run defense is, their rushing offense is genuinely masterful.

They rank third in the nation in rushing at 246.3 yards per game and average of almost six yards per carry. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is an athletic multi-sport athlete who can run, and their two main backs, R.J. Harvey and Johnny Richardson, are explosive players.

Both backs can hit the home run and are shifty guys who won’t be brought down quickly.

Oklahoma has rebuilt its defensive identity on stopping the run, and because of that, the Sooners rank No. 30 in the country in run defense. The rushing attack of UCF is no slouch, and if the Sooners’ front seven players play sloppy, Richardson and Harvey will get loose.

While Plumlee is a talented QB, he’s had some issues against Power Five competition throwing the ball. In the three games he played against power-conference competition in 2022, he only completed 53.5% of his passes for 4.3 yards per attempt.

This Oklahoma secondary, combined with the Sooners’ defensive line, may be able to feast if they can stake an early lead and get to pin their ears back and make Plumlee throw. But that all starts with slowing down the Knights rushing attack.

Who steps up for Andrel Anthony?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Starting receiver Andrel Anthony is out for the season after suffering an injury in the win over Texas. He still has eligibility, so his career at Oklahoma isn’t over. But for a guy who transferred from Michigan and was a crucial cog in this passing attack, the loss will hurt.

Oklahoma is equipped to withstand this, and Emmett Jones will have some combination of Nic Anderson and Jayden Gibson, likely earning more snaps.

Anderson was the natural replacement for Anthony during the Texas game, so he may have the inside track to being the starter as we progress through the season. Saturday offers our first full glimpse of what that may look like for 2023.

Having three reliable pass catchers is vital in modern football, so finding that third person aside from Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops is essential. And beyond the starting lineup, everyone will have to step up with more opportunities coming their way.

Getting situated (again) on the offensive line

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Andrel Anthony wasn’t the only Sooners starter injured in the Red River Rivalry win.

Starter and senior guard McKade Mettauer went down late in the second half. He had to be carted off. Fortunately, after testing, it doesn’t sound like a significant injury for Mettauer, but he will surely miss multiple games.

Cayden Green may have stormed the left guard spot after stonewalling two future NFL draft picks. So, who fills in at right guard? Will Caleb Shaffer take control and help give the Sooners some much-needed push in the running game?

Whoever gets the start will, without a doubt, be tested by UCF. Has Bill Bedenbaugh built up enough depth to withstand this? We’re sure to find out.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire